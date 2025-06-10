Hailey Bieber announces big news with striking photographs that can't be missed

Hailey Bieber has become somewhat of a master when it comes to serving a fierce facecard for a new Rhode campaign – and this time, the pictures ooze retro Hollywood glamour.

The skincare mogul took to Instagram to share a carousel of black and white photographs from her latest shoot that teased Rhode's upcoming Glazing Mist. Hailey looked stunning in the snaps that captured her lying on a fur rug dressed in a cheeky black thong and a black cami top adorned with floral lace detailing.

Hailey's toasted almond locks were left down in soft waves for an effortless '90s look while her makeup oozed glamour courtesy of a dark smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and a bold lip. The star's glowing complexion was no doubt thanks to her brand's coveted products that focus on hydration and moisture.

One of the photographs depicted Hailey gazing up at the camera while Rhode's Barrier Butter and Glazing Milk rested next to her. The founder captioned the post: "new @rhode."

On Monday, Rhode unveiled a new campaign starring Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson. The 28-year-old is the brand's first male model and promoted the new hydrating Glazing Mist, which will be available on June 24.

As per the brand's website, the Glazing Mist "hydrates and refreshes for a next-level glowy finish" and offers "clinically proven hydration and nourished, supple skin on the go". The formula contains ectoin to keep skin hydrated, along with ceramides and mongolia extract.

In a new interview with WWD, Hailey opened up about the surprising choice of her latest campaign model. "I watched [Babygirl] and I thought it was so great. I knew for this campaign that I really, really wanted to use a male face. I’m just really a fan of his work and I just felt like there could be really good synergy between him and Rhode," she explained.

© ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID Hailey is launching a glazing mist

"Women have gravitated towards [rhode] mostly, but my husband [Justin Bieber] has used Rhode since its inception and I really wanted all of the packaging to feel as unisex as possible," she shared.

© Getty Hailey Bieber sold her company last month

"I really, really want Rhode to just feel like a world that’s open to anybody who gravitates towards it and just wants great skin care with great packaging, storytelling and imagery. That’s why I like bringing a male face into it because I want everybody to see themselves in the brand and in the imagery at different points."

Last month, Hailey announced that Rhode had been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a $1 billion dollar deal that came only three years after she debuted her company.