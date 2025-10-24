A look at Europe’s leading medical aesthetic clinic that thousands of women worldwide are using - with over 50,000 five-star reviews

In the current era of aesthetics, there’s new treatments constantly emerging. And whilst many new treatments have earned their place in the industry, there’s a lasting power in the classics. Anti-wrinkle injections like dermal fillers, polynucleotides and microneedling are some of the most popular tried-and-true options for delivering stunning results for decades – and they’re all available at Thérapie Clinic.

As Europe’s leading medical aesthetic clinic with a doctor-led team of more than 200 healthcare professionals, Thérapie Clinic is renowned for making advanced beauty treatments accessible to everyone. It offers an array of beauty treatments - including minimally invasive options - and has over 50,000 five-star reviews.

Thérapie Clinic is the ultimate aesthetic destination in the UK, with an emphasis on classic injectable treatments

With an emphasis on classic injectables, it’s likely you’ll find the right treatment for your skin concerns at Thérapie Clinic. But what exactly do they each entail, and what are the benefits on offer?

Anti-wrinkle injections

Anti-wrinkle injections are the most common procedure performed worldwide, with three million injections estimated to take place annually. Anti-wrinkle injections relax the muscles, which then reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It is the most popular treatment at Thérapie Clinic, with thousands of clients getting anti-wrinkle treatments every week. One session lasts around three to six months, depending on the client, and the injections are often said to be relatively painless. This is particularly true at Thérapie Clinic, as it uses the finest needles available to ensure light impact to the surface of the skin.

Anti-wrinkle injections are the most popular treatment at Thérapie Clinic

Dr Thomas Cryan, Cosmetic Injector at the aesthetic brand, tells HELLO!: “Anti-wrinkle injections are an extension of good skincare. They work by relaxing specific muscles of facial expression that are associated with tiredness, stress and ageing. The treatment is tailored and bespoke to every individual patient to create a fresher, more youthful look in a very natural and subtle way."

The treatment is best for smoothing skin and fine lines, plus curating a refreshed and well-rested look, Dr Thomas adds. The wrinkle-busting substance is most effective on the forehead and crow’s feet, but can also help those with teeth grinding or jaw issues by injecting into the jaw area, which prevents the muscles from contracting and thus relieves symptoms.

Thérapie Clinic customers can receive a first time offer following a consultation.

Polynucleotides

Polynucleotide injections – nicknamed the ‘Salmon Sperm Facial’ – are a regenerative skin treatment using DNA fragments from fish, typically trout or salmon. These nucleotide chains boost collagen and elastin by stimulating fibroblasts, plus promote deep hydration by attracting and retaining water molecules. A favourite among celebs like Kim Kardashian, the treatment has become a modern classic in aesthetic skincare.

With regular sessions at Thérapie Clinic, you can expect to see improved skin tone and texture, as well as the reduction of fine lines. Polynucleotides are particularly popular among people with acne scarring, as they promote tissue repair to correct such texture from the inside out. Three treatments are typically the sweet spot for results, which continue to develop over weeks as the skin regenerates.

Before polynucleotide injections

After four sessions of polynucleotide injections

The result is skin rejuvenation, with hydration, elasticity and overall texture being supercharged by the fish DNA. Particularly beneficial for ageing, dull or sun-damaged skin, polynucleotide injections are one of the very few procedures that can be effectively used on the under eye area, which is notoriously difficult to treat as the skin is thin and sensitive. Dark under-eyes, begone!

Polynucleotide treatment starts from £156 at Thérapie Clinic.

Dermal fillers

Dermal fillers are cosmetic injectables used to sculpt and enhance facial features by adding or restoring volume in targeted areas like the jawline, cheeks, chin and under-eye hollows. By filling areas of volume loss, fillers can also smooth out deep lines such as nasolabial folds and marionette lines, delivering instant results with minimal downtime.

Dermal fillers can restore volume in targeted areas like the jawline, cheeks, chin and lips

One of the most popular uses of dermal filler is for the lips, to add volume, define shape and create facial balance. Lip filler treatment at Thérapie Clinic begins with a consultation, followed by numbing cream and precise injections tailored to your desired results. Whether used to achieve a subtle enhancement or a more defined pout, lips are the most popular area for filler globally.

Dermal filler sessions start from £250 at Thérapie Clinic.

Potenza

Potenza is where science meets skin renewal. It blends radiofrequency with microneedling to tap into the skin’s natural ability to heal itself. The pulses stimulate collagen and elastin, whilst also refining tone and smoothing texture. Potenza is ideal for people “seeking a non-invasive solution for wrinkles and skin laxity”, says Kayleigh Hawkins, Clinic Trainer and Laser, Skin and Body Specialist at Thérapie Clinic.

At Thérapie Clinic, it is performed by either a highly-trained skin specialist or medical professional, who inject tiny needles to deliver radiofrequency energy into the skin, creating micro-injuries that trigger a natural healing response. The skin’s healing process is what triggers the production of collagen and elastin. For best results, three treatments are recommended four weeks apart, with results appearing over several weeks to months afterwards.

Potenza also harnesses skin tightening benefits, and is thus particularly effective for the neck and jawline areas. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and acne scars, whilst ensuring overall texture improvement.

Potenza packages start from £183.33 at Thérapie Clinic.

What do the reviews say about Thérapie Clinic?

One anti-wrinkle injection customer penned on Trustpilot: “Thérapie Clinic is simply amazing. The app makes booking, cancelling and rearranging appointments so easy. I had anti-wrinkle injections done and I'll never go anywhere else now! I’ve never been happier with my results. Original Botox is the choice of product which is so expensive everywhere else, but Thérapie Clinic is so affordable and always has great deals on.”

And that’s not all. Another customer said: “I recently had a filler treatment, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. The entire experience was smooth, professional and comfortable. The doctor took the time to listen to my goals, explained every step clearly and ensured that I felt at ease throughout the process. The results are incredibly natural – my features look subtly enhanced, more refreshed. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to rejuvenate their appearance with skill and artistry.”

