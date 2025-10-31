9 editor-approved Christmas gifts for the fragrance-lover in your life

Secret Santa, stocking fillers, the eagerly-awaited ‘big’ present and more – the festive season is choc-a-block with traditions centred around gift giving. And whilst we may know our loved ones best, finding that perfect Christmas present can feel daunting when the season’s bustle leaves little room for inspiration.

This is especially true when it comes to the fragrance aficionados in our lives. They’re forever in the know about the latest perfume releases, have a finger on the pulse for every scent trend and never go anywhere without a trace of luxury air following them. They love a fragrant gift – but their extensive knowledge means finding something they truly want can be challenging. So, where to begin?

Fear not, as we’ve curated an editor-approved selection of beauty, wellness and home products that will prove a winning gift for even the most discerning noses. From room-filling candles and indulgent creams to delicious fragrance mists, we’ve got you covered.

The best Christmas gifts for the fragrance-lover in your life, according to our editors…

Josie O’Brien

Bath & Body Works Hand Cream Mini Gift Set, £30

Nothing says gift quite like, well, a gift set. This collection of mini hand creams is a beauty enthusiast’s dream, with restorative and hydrating ingredients, as well as formulas for sensitive skin. And with a cute decorative box housing them all, I might slip it into my stocking…

Bright Christmas Morning Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle, £29.50

There’s little a fragrance lover appreciates more than a room-filling scent – trust me, I’d know. And that’s why I think this three-wick candle is the perfect gift. It has up to 45 hours of burn time with sweet notes of ripe red berries, blood orange and crisp apple. I’d burn it on a Friday evening with a Christmas film on the television and a glass of Merlot in hand – the stuff of yuletide dreams.

Gingerbread Bakery Bath & Body Works Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, £12

Practical gifts are often overlooked for fragrance lovers, but they shouldn’t be. Hand soap is one of those things most of us forget to top up until we notice we’re running out. Luckily, you can get ahead of the game with this gingerbread scented foam one. Infused with plenty of skin-loving ingredients – such as vitamin E, shea extract and aloe – it promises a luxury present in both scent and formula.

Carla Challis

Strawberry Snowflakes Bath & Body Works Bath Fizzy, £10

A Christmassy bath bomb? I'm sold! How cute is the snowflake shape, and it smells divine – think a fluffy, fruity fragrance that mixes strawberry, whipped cream and iced bergamot to create the most delicious smelling bath for the fragrance lover in your life.

Crushed Candy Cane Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle, £29.50

For a festive candle with a difference, look to this sweet pink one. Crunchy peppermint, frosted mint leaf and white sugar crystals are the dreamiest combination if a traditional Christmas fragrance isn't something your recipient leans towards.

Strawberry Snowflakes Bath & Body Works Body Lotion, £18

Light yet moisturising, Bath & Body Works have created this body lotion that feels like whipped cream – soft, smooth and lightly scented. It’s the perfect Secret Santa gift, but will also make a dreamy stocking filler.

Becky Donaldson

Bath & Body Works Peppermint Candies 3-Wick Candle Holder, £29.50

This festive candle is a lovely gift because it instantly adds a warm, festive touch to any room, both in terms of sight and scent. The reusable holder, which blends yuletide hues of green red and gold, makes the perfect Christmas decoration – and it’s sturdy so will last for years to come.

Vanilla Bean Noel Bath & Body Works Body Cream, £18

For a decadent Secret Santa gift, you want this body cream on your radar. It has a rich and creamy texture that envelops skin in warm vanilla and festive spice scents. Fragrance notes include fresh vanilla bean, warm caramel, sugar cookies, whipped cream and musk. Better yet, the formula provides intense hydration to relieve dry skin for 24-hour moisture, being infused with the good stuff, like natural essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid.

Bath & Body Works Vanilla Bean Noel Fine Fragrance Mist, £18

This mist is the perfect accompaniment to the matching body cream for an uber indulgent fragrance gift. With the same delicious notes of vanilla, warm caramel, cookies and cream, your Secret Santa recipient will feel truly spoilt.

Shop Christmas at Bath & Body Works in the UK exclusively at Next.