Harper Beckham raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine

Harper Beckham was accused of raiding her mother Victoria's makeup bag after the stylish 13-year-old was seen applying a full face of Victoria Beckham beauty products as she showed off her go-to makeup routine.

The youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham, who is already making waves in the fashion industry as an influential It-girl, appeared in a video shared to Victoria's TikTok, along with the caption: "I see #HarperSeven’s been in my makeup bag again!"

WATCH: Harper Beckham gives tutorial on her luxury beauty routine

As Harper applied several products from her mother's beauty brand, she used £160 worth of products worthy of a very 'Posh' makeover.

Former Spice Girl Victoria listed the products her daughter used, and at a cool £30 for lipgloss and £60 for moisturiser, Harper's glowy complexion certainly isn't your average beauty routine for a teenager.

Here's everything the stylish Beckham used on her face, according to Victoria:

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden - £60

FeatherFix Brow Gel in Medium Brunette - £30

Reflect Highlighter in Pearl - £40

Posh Gloss in Ice - £30

Harper's luxury wardrobe © Instagram Harper is following in her mother's fashionable footsteps It's not just in the beauty department where Harper excels, but her wardrobe at 13 is already better than most. With rare designer handbags and seriously luxe jewellery pieces, the mini fashionista is already following in the footsteps of her stylish parents.

Proud David and daughter Harper at a wedding Back in April, Harper made a statement with one of the most coveted accessories of the moment: Bottega Veneta’s iconic ‘Pouch’ clutch, a masterpiece in minimalist design priced at £2,700. Its buttery-soft leather and cloud-like silhouette perfectly complemented her laid back outfit, reaffirming her flair for luxury accessories.

Fast forward to November, Harper graced the streets of Paris carrying another exclusive treasure - the Goyard Artois PM Bag. This navy-blue marvel, priced at £1,400, is a symbol of discreet luxury. © Getty Images Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag With its exclusivity underscored by the need for an in-store purchase, it’s clear that Harper’s fashion choices align with her mum's taste for luxury womenswear.