Harper Beckham raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine

Harper Beckham, 13, raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine
Harper wore her hair tucked into her jacket and sported a Dior necklace© Neil Mockford

The 13-year-old Beckham showed off her ultra-lavish makeup routine

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Harper Beckham was accused of raiding her mother Victoria's makeup bag after the stylish 13-year-old was seen applying a full face of Victoria Beckham beauty products as she showed off her go-to makeup routine. 

The youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham, who is already making waves in the fashion industry as an influential It-girl, appeared in a video shared to Victoria's TikTok, along with the caption: "I see #HarperSeven’s been in my makeup bag again!"

As Harper applied several products from her mother's beauty brand, she used £160 worth of products worthy of a very 'Posh' makeover. 

Former Spice Girl Victoria listed the products her daughter used, and at a cool £30 for lipgloss and £60 for moisturiser, Harper's glowy complexion certainly isn't your average beauty routine for a teenager. 

Here's everything the stylish Beckham used on her face, according to Victoria:

  • Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden - £60
  • FeatherFix Brow Gel in Medium Brunette - £30
  • Reflect Highlighter in Pearl - £40
  • Posh Gloss in Ice -  £30

Harper's luxury wardrobe

Victoria and Harper© Instagram
It's not just in the beauty department where Harper excels, but her wardrobe at 13 is already better than most. With rare designer handbags and seriously luxe jewellery pieces, the mini fashionista is already following in the footsteps of her stylish parents.

David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham at wedding
Back in April, Harper made a statement with one of the most coveted accessories of the moment: Bottega Veneta’s iconic ‘Pouch’ clutch, a masterpiece in minimalist design priced at £2,700. 

Its buttery-soft leather and cloud-like silhouette perfectly complemented her laid back outfit, reaffirming her flair for luxury accessories.

Fast forward to November, Harper graced the streets of Paris carrying another exclusive treasure - the Goyard Artois PM Bag. This navy-blue marvel, priced at £1,400, is a symbol of discreet luxury. 

Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag© Getty Images
With its exclusivity underscored by the need for an in-store purchase, it’s clear that Harper’s fashion choices align with her mum's taste for luxury womenswear.

No luxury wardrobe is complete without exquisite jewellery, and Harper’s signature piece is none other than Cartier’s legendary Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet. 

Harper holds up a dark green tube of hand cream near her face, displaying it with a slight smile. Her nails again show off the almond-shaped, chrome manicure, with a soft pearlescent sheen. She wears a delicate gold necklace and bracelets, adding an elegant touch to her minimalistic look.
Harper wears the gold Cartier 'LOVE' bracelet

At £7,050, this timeless adornment embodies the maison’s enduring legacy of elegance and romance, conceptualized in 1969 by the visionary Aldo Cipullo. Rarely seen without this iconic piece, Harper rocks a jewellery piece that is also worn religiously by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

