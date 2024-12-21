Harper Beckham is her mum's double as she debuts cute holiday makeup

Harper Beckham made a stunning return to social media as the youngster was featured on mum Victoria Beckham's Instagram Stories showcasing her glam new makeup.

The 13-year-old went full beauty influencer as she effortlessly showed off her routine. The teen pinned her hair back with clips before bringing out some priming moisturiser, which she dotted across her cheeks and forehead, before using some brow gel for her eyebrows.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham showcases glam makeup routine

The youngster next upped her look with a reflect highlighter stick before finishing off the routine with lip gloss. The teenager looked thrilled as she showed off the glam look before pouting her lips and waving goodbye to the camera.

Mum Victoria was equally as proud as she captioned the video saying: "Kisses xx," and revealed that many of the products that Harper had just used came from her own VB brand.

© Instagram Harper looked so glam

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria discussed how Harper often dons her eponymous label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Instagram Harper showed off carious products

Harper has a close bond with both of parents and last week, she joined dad David Beckham at a football match, where they watched Inter Miami play.

Harper donned a crisp white baby tee with a pair of light-wash, wide legged denim jeans. However, the teen added a trendy twist to her outfit with a baby pink Inter Miami baseball cap to the side of her jeans.

© Instagram Harper is close to her parents

The teenager's blonde locks were left loose in a straight, sleek style, while she opted for minimal makeup, pairing a bronze eye with a pinch of peachy blush and a glossy lip.

David, who is the co-owner of the football club, stood proudly next to his daughter and looked so cool in a navy tailored suit encrusted with the club's logo. The suit was layered over a light blue shirt and paired with a matching navy striped tie.