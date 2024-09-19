Gigi Hadid loves this brand – and their new foundation is a TikTok favourite

As a world-class supermodel and the face of Rabanne fragrances, it’s essential for Gigi Hadid to always have a camera-ready complexion. And now, the beauty brand she's famed for working with has just announced their new essential makeup product to help you achieve an enviable glow just like the A-lister.

After launching in 2023, Rabanne makeup has become a hit amongst beauty influencers and new to their thriving cosmetics portfolio is the Fresh Touch Foundation.

Designed to amplify your natural beauty, this launch comes as part of new collection NUDES - featuring new Global Brand Ambassador, popstar Troye Sivan.

Made with 91% natural ingredients, including avocado oil, the lightweight foundation has been hailed for acting as both a makeup and skincare product, with ultra-hydrating effects and a flawless finish. This is down to the light-to-medium buildable coverage of the product, ensuring your makeup base is radiant whilst keeping your skin supple and moisturised.

Becoming a staple for many, 97% of users agree that the foundation created a luminous fresh finish, whilst 93% agreeing that the foundation leave a real-skin feel.*

As with many exciting new beauty launches, TikTok makeup influencers have taken to their platform to test the product – resulting in many positive reviews.

Such an amazing texture and amazing glow! Robert Welsh, Professional MUA/TikTok Influencer

@robertwelshmua Im going to do a full video doing a full fave of the new makeup from rabanne, but im starting with the fresh touch foundation. Such an amazing texture an amazing glow! #gifted #rabanne #rabannemakeup #naturalfoundation ♬ Strangers - Kenya Grace

The Fresh Touch Foundation is also available in 30 different warm, cool and neutral shades. For those who can't make it into a store to trial the product shades, Rabanne's handy shade finder and virtual try-on tool online are available.

*Consumer test on 100 volunteers after application

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.