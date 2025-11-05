This sell-out US dermaplaner is finally available in the UK - and it works a treat on thick facial hair

Dermaplaning is the process of removing peach fuzz and dead skin cells from the face with a scalpel. It became a mainstream beauty treatment – touted to reveal softer, smoother skin – after gaining significant popularity in the Nineties. Once something you had to pay upwards of £50 for at a salon, it is now eminently possible to dermaplane your own face at home.

The global dermaplaning tools market was valued at £411 million in 2023, and is projected to grow to £919 million by the end of 2034, according to analysis by Transparency Market Research. As such, there’s plenty of incredible (and safe) dermaplaners on the market for us to use at home.

One brand leading the charge is Nimbi. After years of only being available in the US (where it sells a product every second), these elite dermaplaners have finally landed on British shores, exclusively available to shop on the brand's website.

The first drop in September sold out in less than 10 hours, and now they’re back in stock. The Nimbi Dermaplaner is made from a signature toxic-free, compostable biomaterial – a first-of-its-kind waste wood pulp cellulose, clay and pine oil combination, which is designed to fully degrade in 308 days, even in marine environments.

Nimbi Dermaplaners feature a double-guarded edge for protection against nicks or cuts

What is dermaplaning, and what are the benefits?

Dermaplaning shaves away peach fuzz, fine hair and dead skin cells, and should do so without irritating the skin. When done properly and with good tools, it turns the face into a clean canvas that’s optimised to absorb skincare products.

Dermaplaning also boosts cell turnover, refines skin texture, promotes elasticity and evens out skin tone over type. When done regularly, it can also fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Many avid dermaplaners say that it creates a flawless base for makeup, allowing their complexion products to easily glide on.

How to use the Nimbi Dermaplaner

Step 1: Start by applying a lightweight, liquid serum, gel cleanser or facial oil to the area you want to shave. You should ideally use something that your skin won’t quickly absorb to keep it moist.

Hold the dermaplaner at a 45-degree angle to your skin, and gently glide it downward in short, precise strokes. The key here is to follow the natural direction of hair growth.

You should avoid using dermaplaners over active acne or irritated skin, as you don’t want to aggravate your skin further. For best results, the experts at Nimbi recommend repeating the process every three to four weeks, allowing your skin's natural renewal cycle to complete.

The Nimbi Dermaplaner is available in a pack of three for £7.99, with beige, white and black tools. The brand also sells packs of four disposable razors in the beige and black colourways for £6.99.

The Nimbi Dermaplaner, at a glance Precise blade that’s gentle on skin, featuring a double-guarded edge for protection against nicks or cuts

Dermatologist tested to effectively shave facial hair and evenly exfoliate skin

Has six key skin benefits, including hair removal, dead cell removal, freeing trapped debris, releasing oil build up and improving skin texture and tone

Can also be used for precision hair removal, such as eyebrow shaping and upper lip hair removal

Clinical trials of the Nimbi Dermaplaner found that 97% of users strongly agreed that using it made their skin smooth, whilst 93% strongly agreed that it performed well. Even better news is that 97% of users from the Nimbi clinical trial affirmed that they did not experience any discomfort after two days of use – a common grip with other dermaplaners.

What do the reviews say about the Nimbi Dermaplaner?

Thanks to its popularity in the US (where it’s sold in celeb-loved grocery store Erewhon), the nifty beauty tool already has hoards of reviews online. Multiple users with self-proclaimed thick facial hair have beamed that it works “effectively” thanks to the precise blade.

One review reads: “I have tried out the Nimbi Dermaplaner for the third time now and, I have to say, I’m genuinely impressed by how easy and effective it is, even for someone relatively new to dermaplaning like me. The blades are super sharp yet gentle, gliding smoothly over my skin without any irritation or discomfort.

I’ve noticed my regular moisturiser absorbs into my skin better afterward, and my skin feels so much softer and looks more luminous

"It’s super satisfying to see that layer of dead skin and peach fuzz effortlessly come off, revealing a brighter, smoother complexion instantly. I’ve noticed my regular moisturiser absorbs into my skin better afterward, and my skin feels so much softer and looks more luminous. Even though I’m still learning and new to dermaplaning, this dermaplaner makes the process feel safe and straightforward.”

Another says: “I was initially nervous to try this dermaplaner because my skin is so sensitive and it’s not something I do very often, but I really enjoyed my experience with the Nimbi Dermaplaner! I love that it has a safety cover, and the design felt comfortable and easy to use. It removes hair very easily, and makes my skin feel so soft and smooth. The slim handle and angled design of the blade made it fool proof.”

