Michelle Yeoh flaunts flawless makeup-free skin at 63

Michelle Yeoh looks far from 63 years old in her latest post. The actress shared a flawless makeup-free selfie on her social media, as she flaunted her glowing skin. The Wicked star posted a carousel set of pictures from her travels to Dublin. In the main picture, she showed off her sporty look while donning a baseball cap and light jacket, as she hiked the hills overseas. The gorgeous hike included beautiful views of the forest and rivers that Ireland has to offer.

Although Michelle is a Hollywood A-lister, she doesn't shy away from sharing her natural face online, without any foundation or filters. The star is a huge skincare enthusiast and she believes the care she puts into her routine was inspired by her mother who is 83 years old and "looks stunning," per Vogue. She recalled: "My earliest memory of taking care of my skin is seeing my mom do this every day—morning and night. She does all these incredible things where she's, like, doing martial arts on her face."

The performer is a huge fan of using sheet masks and eye patches daily and keeps them on her, and she uses them on long flights so that her skin always remains dewy and fresh. She's a big advocate of SPF as well, and credits her grandmother for helping her implement it into her everyday routine, as a way to proactively prevent skin aging.

She's also revealed that her two go-to staple products are Augustinus Bader moisturizers and Tatcha's smoothing essence. Michelle believes that good skin comes from within, therefore she keeps her water bottle close by. She expressed: "With your skin, the most important thing is drinking water. That really helps. When you have good skin, that sets up a beautiful canvas for you to be able to paint on your makeup."

© Getty Images Michelle's skin proves that age is just a number

Michelle incorporates massages into her skincare routine by tapping her fingers across her face while moisturizing. She explained: "This is like the warmup massage for the face and the neck, and all the lymph nodes that surround them." On her days off, the actress prefers to give her face a rest from the makeup.

© Getty Images Michelle takes her skincare routine very seriously

She shared that when it comes to her makeup look, she keeps it simple because she admitted: "I am lazy, normally. I like to have my makeup done in 10 minutes or under." The actress also believes that less is more. Michelle expressed: "One thing I've learned is, when you have makeup that's too thick, it tends to highlight the creases." She explained that she has a specific way of applying her blush and said: "I like it a little farther up so it highlights the cheekbones a little bit more." The actress then added "a little mascara," and lipstick as she concluded her elegant makeup look. "That's it," she expressed.