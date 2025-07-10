Ruth Langsford 'loves' these anti-ageing under eye masks - and Amazon's got them on sale

Ruth Langsford is the sort of woman who doesn't gatekeep - she's always up for sharing her favourite things, from Ruth's beauty must-haves to her quirky kitchen gadgets and heatwave friendly fashion.

And she's revealed to her 1.1M fans on many an occasion that she "loves" a certain tub of under eye patches. You know, the jelly-like strips you pop on under your eyes to look more awake, refreshed and zingy.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Langsford's favourite anti-ageing under eye masks are in the Amazon sale.

Ruth loves the Nip+Fab Jelly Eye Patches

They're currently reduced by 20% to just £16, and lauded by fans for their plumping, anti-ageing qualities.

"I was introduced to this brand by my makeup artist with this lovely, hydrating eye patches," she told her Instagram fans.

© Instagram Ruth's not afraid to share her beauty faves, including this plumping under eye patches

Ruth's fave under eye masks are the Nip+Fab Jelly Eye Patches, and Ruth's love of the anti-ageing beauties even led to the Loose Women presenter collaborating with Nip+Fab on their skincare.

But back to her quick fix. I for one am in need of some help with my under eyes - especially since I can't sleep in this heat. And under eye patches are always a great thing to have in your beauty cabinet, as they're a fast working beauty product that give almost immediate results.

The brand advises you wear them for 15-30 minutes to hydrate, rejuvenate and plump under your eyes. I'd pop on after a shower and before applying skincare, and then you discard the pair once their time is up.

Nip + Fab Jelly Eye Patches © Nip + Fab £15.96 (save 20%) at Amazon

A makeup artist once told me not to waste the ingredients from them, and to massage in any left over product from them into the under eye area, for extra goodness from the ingredients, which includes hyalruonic acid.

Ruth has been known to share her beauty favourites on Instagram

With this heat too, you could even store them in your fridge or freezer so they're extra cooling when you wear them. Why not I say, anything to cool down in this heat! Since they're reduced in the Amazon Prime sale, it's a good time to snap some up.

What verified shoppers say about Ruth’s favourite under eye masks

These under eye masks score 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers giving them mainly positive reviews. One shopper who recommends them for “hydrating” and to “smooth lines” said: “ Love these eye patches. Really hydrating for under eye skin and smooths out those fine lines." Another praised them for "refreshing" their eyes and said after use: "My under-eye area looks plumper, more hydrated, and the signs of tiredness have diminished significantly. They instantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, making my eyes look refreshed and youthful."