Michelle Yeoh: The SAG award-winning actress fighting for Asian representation The actress is an inspiration to women everywhere

International Women's Day is a time to celebrate the phenomenal female role models in our society fighting for much-needed change. The global holiday wouldn't be complete without mentioning the mesmerising Michelle Yeoh who has been a source of inspiration for many women.

The Malaysian star, 60, is truly a force to be reckoned with on the silver screen. She enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom back in the 90s after starring in a series of Hong Kong action films and has since gone on to scoop endless awards including a Golden Globe Award for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. During an appearance at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration, the former Miss Malaysia winner revealed how she "fought her way into the film industry". Opening up, she shared: "I later began my acting career in Hong Kong, literally fighting my way into the film industry.

The actress at the 2022 Met Gala

"On those gritty streets, I was trained to punch, kick, tumble, and fall… and then get up and do it all over again - take after take, film after film."

Most recently, Michelle hit the headlines following her triumphant win at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Memoirs of a Geisha actress made history with her win for best performance by a female actor in a leading role, becoming the first Asian woman to take home the prestigious award.

Michelle delivering her tearful speech

In her emotional acceptance speech, Michelle said: "I think if I speak my heart will explode. SAG- AFTRA, to get this from you who understand what it is to get here… Everyone of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly we never give up. I thank you… This is not just for me; this is for every little girl who looks like me."

Holding back tears, she added: "We want to be seen. We want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible. And I am grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you."

And it's accomplishments like these that have the power to inspire young Asian actresses striving to make a breakthrough in an industry where people of colour are vastly underrepresented.

The star is a source of inspiration

In an interview with People magazine, Michelle explained why Asian representation has the potential to spark a major shift within Hollywood. "What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it,'" she said.

"We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

