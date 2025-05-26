Amazon has Meghan Markle's go-to collagen moisturizer on sale for 39% off

If you’re into Korean beauty finds as much as we are, you’ll be thrilled to get your pre-summer glow up started for less in the Amazon sale.

Of course, there’s a lot of buzz about K-beauty on the HELLO! Shopping team - for example, we're really into the the viral COSRX snail mucin gel, and we cover celebrity finds, too, like Leighton Meester’s secret to ‘glass skin’.

That's why I was so excited to find a Meghan Markle-approved Korean skincare buy (it’s tried-and-tested by HELLO!, but more on that later) for a whopping 39% off.

© Netflix Meghan Markle loves this pink jelly-cream collagen moisturizer for plumper, glowy skin

Meghan's fave, Medicube's popular Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream, is now on sale for $19.98 (and our UK readers can find it for £24.15 on Amazon UK).

The pink skin-plumping moisturizer landed on our radar after the Duchess of Sussex included it in her “handpicked and curated collection” of beauty buys on Instagram. Formulated with hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, the jelly-cream is a huge hit with shoppers, too, earning a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with an earning viral status with an incredible 10k sold in the past month.

But what’s the scoop? Well the brand, which has celebrity fans including Kylie Jenner, describes the lush pink beauty buy as a “skin-firming jelly cream” for “hydrating, plumpy and glowy skin”.

And the reason I had to share this particular discount is because it’s so good - you can get the large size for under $20, when, in comparison, the much smaller 1.69oz size is currently priced at nearly $15.

Sure, the barrier-boosting jelly-cream wasn’t the only skincare find on Meghan's list of favorites on her Instagram, but it is among the least expensive.

For example Mrs Sussex also swears by Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, $72 / £67, which has long been in her skincare routine. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin confirmed on the Breaking Beauty Podcast that she used it on her wedding day in 2018, acknowledging her skincare prep for her Big Day was “basically a lot of Tatcha.”

Also contributing to Meghan’s glow these days is Saie Glowy Super Gel luminizer, which comes in four glowy finishes and will set you back about $28/£22.

© WireImage Meghan is a natural beauty who takes great care of her skin

Despite its royal approval, Meghan’s collagen jelly pick is actually fairly affordable, even more so with the big Amazon discount.

What we - and shoppers - say about the Medicube jelly cream

Not only does the Duchess swear by it, but HELLO! Senior Editor Faye James tried Medicube for herself and, you can read her full review, but... spoiler: she gave it a thumbs up. “I’m not exaggerating when I say the results were instant,” she said. “My face looked plumper, like I’d just chugged a liter of water and slept twelve hours in a silk cocoon.”

I haven’t tried the jelly cream myself so I scoured the to see what verified shoppers were saying.

One called it “a game-changer for my skin”, saying they were “absolutely in love”. “I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and it has completely transformed the texture and appearance of my skin.”

Another described the moisturizer as “luxury quality”. “This stuff is really nice. My skin is combination, acne prone, and textured. Even in oily places my skin feels rough and dry especially since I’m 2 months postpartum and not interested in a 7 step skincare routine. This stuff has been a lifesaver and my skin looks and feels amazing.”

The 9% of reviewers who gave it one or two stars commented that they didn’t like the texture or their skin didn't react well to the formula.

There are discounts across Amazon right now because of the Memorial Day sales, and there’s no guarantee this price drop will last much longer. My advice? If you’re a Meghan, K-beauty or "glass skin" fan, you’ll want to add it to basket as soon as you can.