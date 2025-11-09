ABC's David Muir sports rugged stubble on vacation in latest photo marking 52nd birthday

David Muir may have kept things low-key as usual for his birthday, completing his 52nd year on Saturday, November 8, but someone who didn't keep her love for the anchor low-key was his close friend and ABC colleague Kelly Ripa. Kelly and David have been friends for years, ever since the latter began hosting World News Tonight on ABC News and caught the LIVE anchor's attention, who recalled on the show once "hacking" into the ABC mainframe to get his contact info and proclaim herself to be a big fan. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kelly, 55, took to her Instagram page to mark the big day with a photo of David on what looked to be a tropical vacation, sporting a muscle tee, sunglasses, his long hair in careless waves, and a stubble, a more casual and carefree version of his usual coiffed and styled self while hosting World News Tonight, or even his other public appearances.

© Instagram David Muir pictured on vacation in a birthday tribute from Kelly Ripa

On that note, Kelly followed up that shot with one from the new ABC building, pictured clinging to a hallway-spanning poster of David for his primetime news show. The snap was a hilarious callback to his appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark earlier this year, where she and Mark Consuelos confessed to taking pictures beside his portrait in the building.

While the sleek and polished David is the one fans have come to know and recognize, when it comes to keeping up those appearances, the ABC veteran confessed during an interview with People that he'd much rather be more casual than having to put it on every night. "I generally have jeans on from the waist down," he admitted of his appearance on the show.

As for how that plays into preparing to go on the air: "So the first thing that we try to do is make sure my jeans aren't showing," he joked. "I really don't try to take myself too seriously but I always just joke, 'Don't tell anyone about the jeans and the boots!'" And tuxes? Definitely not his best friend.

© Instagram The "LIVE" host also shared a photo jokingly embracing a poster of him in the ABC building

"Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux," he candidly shared. "So the fact that I survive those events is still a surprise to me without looking like a total nerd," even admitting: "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud."

© Getty Images The pair have been close friends for years, dating back to the anchor's initial days with "World News Tonight"

Detaching from the world of breaking news and basking in life upstate, where he owns his lakeside home with his dog Axel, is really his comfort zone. "I have a German short-haired pointer, and for him, the biggest event of the weekend was discovering there was a beaver who had begun to build a dam inside the little boathouse."

© Getty Images David is also close friends with Kelly's entire family, including husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids

"So I spent more time at nightfall standing on the dock with the dog who was waiting for a glimpse of this beaver coming out of the boathouse than I did doing anything else," he continued. "When you're out there on the lake, smelling the same air that you smelled when you were on your BMX bike back when you were a kid, there's something really fueling about that and connected about it."