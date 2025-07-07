Nicole Kidman's model daughter Sunday turns 17 — here's what her mom looked like at the same age 40 years ago

Another year, another trip around the sun for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's oldest daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, who is officially a 17-year-old.

The teen has had a whirlwind of a year, her first full year as a working model and public figure, ever since she made her Fashion Week debut in June 2024 and her catwalk debut that October.

Sunday has also become a more recognizable figure in recent months with her distinctive look, sporting a trademark "model stare" with distinct features and, most notably, dark brown locks.

© Getty Images Sunday is now a working model, most recently walking the runway for Miu Miu

Her look, however, stands in stark contrast to her famous mom's own style back when she was a teenager breaking into the scene, although as an actress rather than a fashionista.

Nicole, now 58, made her film debut in 1983 at the age of just 16 years old starring in a remake of the Australian holiday classic Bush Christmas, and appeared on TV later that year in the show Five Mile Creek.

While she took a break the following year to study massage therapy to aid her ailing mom after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Nicole returned with a bang in 1985, and films like BMX Bandits, Windrider and Dead Calm established her as one of the nation's top new stars.

© Getty Images Nicole sported much bushier curls and auburn hair in her teens

By that point, her style had also become quite popular, and it was also extremely '80s in its appeal. Nicole often sported a much lighter glam, highlighting her more chiseled features, and opted for simpler, casual styles for her public appearances.

Her most notable feature was her hair, as the now mom-of-four rocked her naturally auburn locks in bushy curls, often cascading down to her shoulders, a stark contrast from her daughter's sleek style, especially given Sunday's a natural blonde.

Back in 2010, Keith, now 57, shared with People that at just two years old, Sunday was beginning to look like a remarkable mix of her parents. "I think she's a combination of both of us so far, but she's got my wife's legs, which is very lucky for her. She sure didn't deserve mine," he joked.

© Getty Images The actress, pictured here aged 17 as well, broke out in Australia as a star the previous year

However, a few years later, by the time she'd become a preteen, she actually started resembling her dad more and more. "Sunday had red hair, and then it went blonde," Nicole told 60 Minutes Australia. "Sunday is very much her dad."

On the occasion of her 17th birthday, the teen model is starring as one of six faces of Omega's new Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection's campaign, joining Ariana DeBose, Ashley Graham, Tems, Danielle Marsh and Marisa Abela.

© Getty Images Keith is a natural blonde, and his daughter inherited his hair

Speaking recently with HELLO! during the behind-the-scenes shoot, Sunday explained: "In my life, a watch does not just tell the time, but it is an important accessory when creating an outfit. For me it's a piece of jewelry that I love to have on my wrist. It's not super weighted. It's light and delicate and I love that about this piece."

Of her favorite part of the time piece, she gushed: "The detail of the dial of the Aqua Terra 30mm was what immediately caught my eye. When I first saw it, I was fascinated by the intricate design detail."