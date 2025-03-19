Sutton Foster shares stunning beach selfie as she marks milestone celebration

Sutton Foster is kicking 2025 off in a big way, coming off a slew of newly announced projects, a budding romance with Hugh Jackman, and a milestone birthday.

The Broadway sensation celebrated a big birthday on Tuesday, March 18, and simply marked the day with a selfie shared on Instagram from a beachside getaway.

"Oh hey," she simply captioned the snap, a filter-free no-makeup selfie against the setting sun and the water spanning out behind her.

Sutton has maintained a low profile in recent months ever since it was confirmed through several loved-up appearances that she was dating her former The Music Man co-star Hugh.

The pair are coming off divorces from their respective former spouses. Sutton filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024 after nearly ten years of marriage. Their divorce has reportedly not yet been finalized.

In September 2023, Hugh announced his own separation from Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage and two children together, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

© Instagram Sutton Foster shared a selfie near the beach on her big birthday

Last month, it was announced that Sutton's next stage role will see her take on country music icon Loretta Lynn in a musical adaptation of the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, a biographical look at the star's life that won Sissy Spacek the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1981.

It'll be Sutton's first role since her leading turn in the revival of Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway and in Los Angeles last year, following her acclaimed appearances in The Music Man from 2021-23.

"Coal Miner's Daughter chronicles Loretta's rise from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky to country music legend. The stage adaptation will include songs from Loretta's career and share stories from Loretta's life beyond the film's ending," a press release stated.

© Getty Images The actress is currently dating Hugh Jackman

Zooey Deschanel was originally intended to take on the project, which was teased as far back as 2012. However, Loretta, who passed away in 2022, expressed a desire for two-time Tony winner Sutton to take on her role instead.

While the original production with Zooey was scrapped, Loretta eventually signed off on the Younger star before her passing, which her family also agreed upon in their own statement released alongside the announcement.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream," their statement reads.

© Getty Images The pair became close through their work together on "The Music Man"

"As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta."

"Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

© Getty Images Sutton will next play Loretta Lynn in a production of "Coal Miner's Daughter" for Broadway

Jeanine Tesori, another two-time Tony Award recipient, will be providing music production and Tony winner Sam Gold will serve as the director. Loretta's daughter and manager Patsy Lynn and longtime advisor Nancy Russell will serve as consulting producers.