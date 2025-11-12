Princess Kate's braided bun is her most theatrical hairdo of 2025

The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance on 11 November when she stepped out in Staffordshire to attend a Service of Remembrance at The National Memorial Arboretum. She proved, once again, that she is a pro at dressing for a solemn occasion, but it was her hair which was the most eye-catching element of her look as she ditched her go-to loose waves on this rare occasion. Instead, the wife of Prince William wore her glossy brunette tresses in an intricate side bun, which had been braided.
The front sections had been twisted into the bun to allow for her hat, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, was the 'Decima' style from Jane Taylor London. I have followed Kate's every hair moment for over two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, and I think this might be my favourite updos of hers to date. But I'm not alone, award-winning hairstylist Suzie McGill, who has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry, is also a fan.
A hairstylist weighs in
"Kate's knotted side bun is a perfect hairstyle for her, as it combines her signature personal style with an elegant structure," Suzie tells us. "The twists and swirls add visual interest and intricacy, while the side placement softens the overall look and enhances her facial features just beautifully."
She adds that Kate's naturally thick and glossy hair makes this style appear full, which contributes to its overall effectiveness. "The bun is neatly positioned under her hat, maintaining proportion and balance, essential elements for royal engagements where every angle is photographed," she says.
A respectful hair choice
Suzie says that Kate's hairstylist also made a wise choice for the type of occasion. "For a day of remembrance, the overall tone needs to feel respectful and understated. This hairstyle has a quiet refinement; it's elegant without being overly styled," she explains. "The clean shape and controlled finish reflect the formality of the event, while the side bun adds a softer, more personal touch."
The look also complements her accessories. The low bun allows the hat to sit comfortably and keeps the focus on her face. It also complements the tailored lines of her outfit, creating a cohesive and balanced look. With minimal jewellery, the hairstyle provides just enough interest and texture without drawing attention away from the meaning of the day.
The highlight of Kate's jewellery ensemble, which the bun perfectly showcased, was a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings. While little is known about the origin of the earrings, the royal debuted them on 8 May 2025 when she joined the King and Queen in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day by watching a military procession down the Mall.
Kate's best updos
Having delved into Kate's hair archives at HELLO!, I know that while this bun is particularly impressive, it isn't the only time she has rocked an intricate updo. See my top picks…