Princess Kate's braided bun is her most theatrical hairdo of 2025

The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance on 11 November when she stepped out in Staffordshire to attend a Service of Remembrance at The National Memorial Arboretum. She proved, once again, that she is a pro at dressing for a solemn occasion, but it was her hair which was the most eye-catching element of her look as she ditched her go-to loose waves on this rare occasion. Instead, the wife of Prince William wore her glossy brunette tresses in an intricate side bun, which had been braided.

The front sections had been twisted into the bun to allow for her hat, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, was the 'Decima' style from Jane Taylor London. I have followed Kate's every hair moment for over two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, and I think this might be my favourite updos of hers to date. But I'm not alone, award-winning hairstylist Suzie McGill, who has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry, is also a fan.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate attended an Armistice Day service

A hairstylist weighs in

"Kate's knotted side bun is a perfect hairstyle for her, as it combines her signature personal style with an elegant structure," Suzie tells us. "The twists and swirls add visual interest and intricacy, while the side placement softens the overall look and enhances her facial features just beautifully."

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales saluted the Union Jack during the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance - and showed off her incredible hairdo

She adds that Kate's naturally thick and glossy hair makes this style appear full, which contributes to its overall effectiveness. "The bun is neatly positioned under her hat, maintaining proportion and balance, essential elements for royal engagements where every angle is photographed," she says.

A respectful hair choice

Suzie says that Kate's hairstylist also made a wise choice for the type of occasion. "For a day of remembrance, the overall tone needs to feel respectful and understated. This hairstyle has a quiet refinement; it's elegant without being overly styled," she explains. "The clean shape and controlled finish reflect the formality of the event, while the side bun adds a softer, more personal touch."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate's hair was styled into a low side bun

The look also complements her accessories. The low bun allows the hat to sit comfortably and keeps the focus on her face. It also complements the tailored lines of her outfit, creating a cohesive and balanced look. With minimal jewellery, the hairstyle provides just enough interest and texture without drawing attention away from the meaning of the day.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate's hair allowed for her Jane Taylor hat

The highlight of Kate's jewellery ensemble, which the bun perfectly showcased, was a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings. While little is known about the origin of the earrings, the royal debuted them on 8 May 2025 when she joined the King and Queen in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day by watching a military procession down the Mall.

How to recreate Princess Kate's Armistice Day bun Prep the hair with a smoothing serum or blow-dry cream to achieve a sleek, frizz-free base. Create a deep side parting, then gather the hair into a low ponytail on the opposite side. Divide the ponytail into sections, twisting and looping each section into soft knots or rosettes, securing with grips as you go. Pin and weave the sections together so that the bun looks intricate but cohesive. Finish with a light mist of hairspray for hold and a touch of shine spray for polish.

Kate's best updos

Having delved into Kate's hair archives at HELLO!, I know that while this bun is particularly impressive, it isn't the only time she has rocked an intricate updo. See my top picks…

1 4 Crossover bun © Getty Kate is the Colonel of the Irish Guards For the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in March, Kate wore her hair in a low updo featuring strands crossed over one another.

2 4 Swirly style © Getty Kate wore her hair up to the No Time To Die world premiere On 28 September 2021, Kate attended the James Bond: No Time To Die world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, where she met the 007 actor Daniel Craig. Here, her tresses were swept up into a knotted style with swirling sections on the side and tonnes of volume at the root.

3 4 Beautiful braids © Getty Her dress was backless On 11 May 2012, Kate made an appearance at the Our Greatest Team Rises Olympic Concert ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games held in London. Her hairdo featured two French braids, which were incorporated into a low bun, and the roots were teased to create a subtle bouffant effect.