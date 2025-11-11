Princess Kate marks royal first attending solemn Armistice Day service

The Princess of Wales joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day on Tuesday by attending the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. It was the first time Kate had been to the service and for her visit to Lichfield, Staffordshire, the Princess dressed solemnly in a black coat and wore a poppy. As the clock struck 11am, Kate joined attendees in observing the two-minute silence. She also paid her respects by laying a wreath in remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those who have served in the Armed Forces.

The Princess' outing was the final in a string of engagements marking the Remembrance Day period. Over the weekend, she attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, accompanied by her son Prince George, 12, who was making his debut at the event. Prince William was noticeably absent, travelling back from Brazil, where he staged his Earthshot Prize Awards.

On Sunday, Kate was once again in the public eye as she joined the royal family at the traditional Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London. Watching proceedings from a balcony alongside Queen Camilla, the royal looked particularly moved as she observed the two-minute silence and saw members of her family lay wreaths at the memorial.

Stepping out again on Tuesday, Kate, 43, paid her personal respects to those who have died in conflict. See the best photos from her emotional outing below.

© AFP via Getty Images The Princess' arrival Kate was given a warm welcome as she attended the Service of Remembrance for the first time in Lichfield.



© AFP via Getty Images Armistice Day Armistice Day, which falls on 11 November, is the anniversary of the end of the First World War. Services across the UK and Commonwealth countries are held to remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty.

