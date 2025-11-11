Princess Kate marks royal first attending solemn Armistice Day service

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate marks royal first attending sombre Armistice Day service in Lichfield, Staffordshire
The Princess of Wales visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, Staffordshire where she paid her respects in the two-minute silence

Princess Kate arrives to attend an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum© AFP via Getty Images
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day on Tuesday by attending the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. It was the first time Kate had been to the service and for her visit to Lichfield, Staffordshire, the Princess dressed solemnly in a black coat and wore a poppy. As the clock struck 11am, Kate joined attendees in observing the two-minute silence. She also paid her respects by laying a wreath in remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those who have served in the Armed Forces.

The Princess' outing was the final in a string of engagements marking the Remembrance Day period. Over the weekend, she attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, accompanied by her son Prince George, 12, who was making his debut at the event. Prince William was noticeably absent, travelling back from Brazil, where he staged his Earthshot Prize Awards.

On Sunday, Kate was once again in the public eye as she joined the royal family at the traditional Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London. Watching proceedings from a balcony alongside Queen Camilla, the royal looked particularly moved as she observed the two-minute silence and saw members of her family lay wreaths at the memorial.

Stepping out again on Tuesday, Kate, 43, paid her personal respects to those who have died in conflict. See the best photos from her emotional outing below.

Princess Kate arrives to attend an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum© AFP via Getty Images

The Princess' arrival

Kate was given a warm welcome as she attended the Service of Remembrance for the first time in Lichfield.

Princess Kate attends an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum© AFP via Getty Images

Armistice Day

Armistice Day, which falls on 11 November, is the anniversary of the end of the First World War. Services across the UK and Commonwealth countries are held to remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty.

Princess Kate attends the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance© Getty Images

Two-minute silence

Kate was seen closing her eyes as she joined attendees in observing the two-minute silence as the clock chimed 11am.

