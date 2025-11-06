Exclusive: Lily Allen's 'naked skin' is ageless - and it's down to this skincare secret

Lily Allen is back with a new, jaw-dropping album and a fabulous new look to boot. The dazzling mother-of-two, who turned 40 this year, looks fresher and more youthful than ever since her separation from Stranger Things actor David Harbour. She recently graced the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, and we loved her beautiful Colleen Allen dress, which was both daring yet tailored. Sporting a sleek crop top, which enhanced her impressively toned shape, her floor-length, ivory silk skirt featured a sheer lace panel, which gave an ethereal silhouette.

Although this outfit sent flashbulbs popping, we couldn't help but notice her skin, which looked positively luminous. As a beauty editor who has been writing about skincare for over eight years, I was fascinated to find out more about Lily's skincare regimen and how she achieves that elusive, almost makeup-free glow. We sat down with supreme facialist Shane Cooper, who has worked with the 'Smile' singer for many years, and he gave us the lowdown on what gets the mother-of-two's visage glowing.

© Getty Images Lily attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History last week

Lily's facials

"Consistency is key when it comes to skin health," Shane tells HELLO!, "and Lily has been a valued client of mine for many years. She has 'The Exclusive Facial', which I tailor completely in real time. It is trusted by many high-profile clients and is often the go-to ahead of red carpets and important events. This is not a traditional facial, but a fully bespoke treatment where I combine advanced technology with my personal expertise to suit exactly what her skin needs on the day. This approach ensures refined, lifted, and naturally radiant results every time," he explains. "Between her in-clinic treatments, Lily maintains her glow with a personalised home routine, including our 'Oxygenation Mask' and 'Hyaluronic Mist', which help to support hydration, radiance, and overall skin balance."

Lily often has facials by Shane Cooper which keeps her skin looking uber fresh

What does Lily's facial include?

Lily's facial of choice, which she has regularly, includes various techniques and state-of-the-art machines. Shane uses technologies such as radio frequency to stimulate collagen, ultrasound infusion for deep product delivery, muscle-toning micro-currents to lift and define, electrical skin activation to awaken the cells, tailored oxygenation exfoliation for instant vitality, and targeted hydration with lymphatic drainage to refine and sculpt. Precision medical-grade LED light therapy is also used to repair and rebalance the skin at a cellular level.

Lily uses Shane's products to top up her skin inbetween appointments

It's not just Lily who invests in this treatment, but Maya Jama and Sienna Miller. That's quite the list! Although not deemed as a traditional facial, the personalised concoction of science and artistry makes a refined, natural, and luminous result. Fans constantly comment on Lily's makeup-free selfies, remarking that her glow has never been more apparent.

What other skincare products does Lily use?

Back in 2020, Lily headed to the BAFTAs and makeup artist Gina Kane told Into the Gloss that the 'LDN' singer loves a variety of skincare products, including the Tata Harper 'Nourishing Cleansing Oil' as well as the brand's coveted 'Floral Essence' and the SK-II 'Brightening Source Derm Revival Mask'.

Lily's high-end pedicure

The singer also gets her nails and feet perfected by celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland, who declared on her Instagram feed that "French toes are back", alongside a snap of Lily's feet with her marshmallow pink pedicure, which was by The Gel Bottle in the shade 'NU05.' As with all of Harriet's luxe nail transformations, she finished the service off with some seriously luxurious skincare - body cream and body oil from Chanel. So fancy!