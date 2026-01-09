Victoria Beckham just made this Gen Z makeup trend cool for women in their 50s

Victoria Beckham may be predominantly known for her elite sense of style, but her foray into beauty with her high-end makeup brand is the making of the businesswoman. Her products are adored by shoppers all over the world, and one of her most famed products, the 'Satin Kajal Liner', is sold every thirty seconds according to London department store Harrods.

So when the mother-of-four announces a new release, it's met with great anticipation. Earlier this week, VB shared that her iconic liners have a new shade - silver! Taking to Instagram with an elaborate display of the metallic shade, she penned: "THE POWER OF SILVER. Introducing Silver Glaze, a chrome silver inspired by fine jewellery with sparkle you'll notice from across the room.

"Creamy, waterproof, and long-wear, the Satin Kajal Jewel Liner collection delivers opulent colour with a refined, gem-like finish - it's really quite brilliant," she quipped.

VB's 'Satin Kajal Liner' has a new silver addition

Silver eyeshadow, the Y2K trend

"Y2K nostalgia is still going strong, and silver eyeshadow was a staple from that time," explains Jo Martin, international makeup artist for Paul & Joe. "The difference between today's makeup and that of the 2000s is an improvement in the formulation of glittery and shimmery powder shadows," she says.

Recalling her past makeup mishaps, Jo reminisces: "I remember as a teenager applying a frosty powder with big pieces of glitter that would fall all over my face. Now, the powders are softer, more metallic washes that blend beautifully over the lids."

How to wear silver shadow in your 50s

You may be afraid of wearing silver, but you shouldn't be. "Silver is actually really easy to wear," explains Jo. "My top tips would be to make sure you prep your lids with an eyeshadow base or concealer and powder, as the softness of the silver powders means they will crease more than your usual eyeshadow."

© Instagram/@ritaora Silver eyeshadow is back in style

Making sure the rest of your makeup is simple is the key to making silver work, Jo recommends. "Keep lips and cheeks more neutral and use brown or grey liners and mascaras as black is very harsh against a light silver base."

© WireImage Isabelle Huppert shows how to make silver eyemakeup work

Don't feel the pull to blend silver to the max, though."Overblending the shadow can dull its shine", says Jo, "so keep a light hand and only blend what's needed. One swipe with a fingertip is the best application."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco has silver in her makeup bag

On choosing which silver eyeshadow to use, Jo highlights some invaluable pointers. "Light, icy blue tones look great as a sheer wash over the lid. More grey, silver tones work best on all skin types. Pewter silver tones work best on darker skin tones," she explains.

Victoria's new product is a great nod to the trend as it's in a pen-like format. "Silver liner like Victoria's is a really easy way to add a pop of colour without it being too much. Take a deeper silver powder or pencil and run over the top lash line, then gently smudge it out. Take it halfway along the bottom lash line from the middle to the outer corner," she helpfully reveals.