Victoria Beckham shares her 'jaw-dropping' go-to beauty summer look

Victoria Beckham just shared her go-to beauty summer look on her Instagram page, and we are hooked.

The 51-year-old looks stunning in a video shared to present her beauty line’s newest products to her 32.9 million followers.

The mum of four started Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019 and since then she’s added ‘beauty guru’ to her already long list of achievements.

In the video, Victoria proudly presents the product and demonstrates how to use them.

Victoria Beckham gave her followers a make-up masterclass

The former pop star creates her favourite summer look, a classic smoky eye to intensify the gaze, paired with perfect, glowy skin.

She takes time to explain every step to her audience while wearing a white robe and a towel wrapped around her hair, seemingly in the bedroom she shares with her husband, David Beckham.

"The result is effortless and sun-kissed", as Victoria puts it in the caption.

The designer is one of the most observed British fashion icons and never fails to inspire when it comes to fashion as well as beauty.

A fashion and beauty icon

As further proof that nobody does a sleek look like VB, she took to Instagram again on Friday to share a jaw-dropping look.

The mother-of-four published a picture of herself and friend Melanie Grant, to celebrate the celebrity facialist’s birthday.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham wore a short dress as she wished her pal a happy birthday

In the picture, Victoria was wearing a short black blazer-like dress that showed off her fabulous figure. She paired the look with classic black pumps and a natural makeup look.

The Australian-born skin expert has something to do with Victoria’s incredible skin, as she has been her go-to facialist for years.

Malanie dazzling client list also includes model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

Posh but sporty

Victoria’s preference for healthy habits has never been a secret, and her glowy skin and athletic physique speak for themselves.

A few days ago, the entrepreneur was spotted in gym attire, likely going to or exiting a gym class.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham in her Posh Spice era.

She was wearing an all-black ensemble featuring full-length leggings and a cropped sweater, paired with white trainers with purple accents and high socks.

She elevated the outfit with a pair of maxi aviator sunglasses, looking fabulous and proving she can turn heads even without her signature elegant look and high heels.

Navigating hard times

It hasn’t been the easiest of times for the Beckhams, but the family has kept things upbeat on social media.

Even though rumours of a feud between Victoria and David and Brooklyn and his wife Nicola have been making headlines for a while now, the glamorous couple has continued posting without addressing fan speculation.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham is currently not speaking to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

In a recent cover story interview with Glamour, Nicola opened up about how social media rumours have been affecting them: "On TikTok, there are always random stories popping up about us," she said. "When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. It's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

“People are always going to talk. What matters is that we’re happy together”, echoed Brooklyn.

Here’s hoping any tension behind the scenes can soon be resolved.