Victoria Beckham just dropped a new lightweight foundation - here's why I'll never use another one again

If there’s one thing to be said about Victoria Beckham, it’s that she doesn’t do things in half measures. The 51-year-old is a fashion designer, charity ambassador, beauty mogul and, in recent years, star of a series of hit Netflix documentaries, with a new three-part series about her personal life and career set to hit the streaming platform on October 9. Luckily, this full throttle approach comes through in every product she releases.

Her latest beauty debut – The Foundation Drops by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader – is no exception. I’ve been lucky enough to test the formula, which marks VB’s first ever entry into the world of foundation, and I can safely conclude that it’s probably the most exceptional lightweight foundation that’s ever graced my face… and trust me, I’ve tried a lot.

The Foundation Drops by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader are the former Spice Girl's first entry into the world of foundation

“We created The Foundation Drops for minimalists like me,” the former Spice Girl says. “The formula melts into my skin for a naturally flawless complexion and nourishes with Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 technology as I wear it. This is the first foundation that feels like nothing, yet truly does everything.”

The Foundation Drops by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader, at a glance

Comes in 19 flexible shades and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

12-hours of light-to-medium, buildable coverage that stays fresh all day, never creasing or settling

Designed to pair with the collaborations previous releases, such as the Concealer Pen and Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator

A breathable matrix of suspended pigments that blurs imperfections whilst allowing natural skin to shine through

Powered by a trigger factor complex (Augustinus Bader’s signature TFC8 technology) that visibly improves and evens out skin tone over time, plus targets dark spots, discolouration and dullness with every wear

What’s so special about Victoria Beckham’s new foundation?

Developed in collaboration with Prof Augustinus Bader MD, PhD, a world-renowned expert in stem cell research with an eponymous beauty label, The Foundation Drops are flawless from the first drop. The formula is serum-light and melts into the skin effortlessly, but yet is eminently visible.

It’s buildable, too, meaning you can opt for a sheer glow or a more pigmented luminous finish depending on the occasion or personal preference.

The formula contains the brand's signature Trigger Factor Complex – officially known as TFC8, if you want to get technical – which is a blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, peptides and bio-identical molecules naturally found in the skin. Backed by 30 years of research, TFC8 adapts to your skin’s needs and works to improve skin health, based on those needs, with every use.

The Foundation Drops come in 19 flexible shades which melt into the skin. They inject enough pigment to give you a wash of colour whilst also delivering the skin-loving ingredients that Augustinus Bader’s skincare products are famed for. You can expect immediate radiance, plus a lit-from-within look that develops with every wear.

My honest review of The Foundation Drops

I suffer with combination skin – but at the moment, it’s particularly oily. As such, I rely heavily on topping up my setting powder throughout the day. With this foundation, I don’t need to worry. My skin stayed balanced from morning to evening, never creasing or separating during the day, even when tested with a public transport commute to the office.

One layer, painted on with a brush and reinforced with a beauty blender, was all I needed, too. The matrix of suspended pigments delivered an instant soft-focus effect, which blurred pimples dotted around my cheeks and forehead. The foundation enhanced my face with a ‘my skin but better’ finish that is unlike anything I’ve experienced from a lightweight formula before.

The Foundation Drops by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader create a 'your skin, just better' effect

Powered by TFC8, this foundation is a makeup-skincare hybrid and thus designed to go beyond surface-level coverage. With continued use, it promises to refine skin tone, targeting dark spots, discolouration and dullness over time. I’ll be (im)patiently waiting.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.