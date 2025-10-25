Victoria Beckham could be mistaken for daughter Harper in very youthful look

Victoria Beckham had fans doing a double-take when she ditched her signature Posh Spice glam for a casual holiday look in Miami. The 51-year-old could well have been mistaken for her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, as she enjoyed a family lunch in Miami with her husband David Beckham and their respective families. The power couple, who are riding high on the success of Victoria's Netflix documentary, flew David's parents, Sandra and Ted, out to the US, as well as VB's parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, to celebrate in style.

The fashion designer shared some lovely photos of the family reunion on her Instagram account, showing the Beckham clan enjoying a leisurely lunch before taking in an Inter Miami CF game. But it was Victoria’s outfit that really surprised us. At first glance, we assumed the star was her teenage daughter Harper! The photo in question showed Victoria wearing her long locks loose down her back with a baseball cap pulled low over her face.

Wearing a simple white T-shirt and pale denim jeans with a brown Birkin bag resting on the seat behind her, you'd be forgiven for mistaking the mother-of-four for a teenager. Her skin was positively glowing for her make-up-free appearance, save for a slick of pink lip gloss, a beauty look favoured by her trend-savvy daughter. Whatever Victoria's doing, we need her secrets!

© Instagram Victoria Beckham looked so youthful that you'd be forgiven for mistaking her for teenage daughter Harper

© Variety via Getty Images Victoria seems to be ageing backwards - and is morphing into daughter Harper, 14

Victoria's beauty regime to look decades younger

Victoria follows a strict skincare regime to achieve her youthful glow. Naturally, Victoria is her own biggest beauty ambassador, applying her 'Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum' and her 'Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser' twice daily to keep her skin looking fresh and hydrated.

She is a fan of the "double cleansing" protocol and relishes pampering sessions – often accompanied by her daughter Harper – where she treats herself to a face mask and LED facemask. Her biggest secret in her beauty arsenal, however, is regular dermaplaning under the watchful eye of celebrity facialist Melanie Grant.

© Instagram The Spice Girls star and her husband flew both sets of parents out to Miami

© Getty Images Victoria was supporting David at the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC

The process involves using a cosmetic scalpel device to exfoliate the skin, removing peach fuzz and dead skin. We previously spoke to Advanced Facial Aesthetician Dr Tara Francis about the pros and cons of the treatment, and she revealed it works best on ageing skin like Victoria's. "Dermaplaning is great for people with ageing, dry and rough skin. It can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and superficial hyperpigmentation," the expert said. Consider us sold!

Is Harper following in Victoria's footsteps?

Aside from their dewy skin and similar features, Victoria and Harper also share the same taste in fashion. Discussing Harper's approach to fashion and beauty, Victoria previously told The Telegraph: "[Her outfits] suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Just like her mum, Harper loves all things fashion - particularly designer bags - and beauty

The star’s only daughter is constantly borrowing from her famous mum's wardrobe and wearing her eponymous fashion label's designs. A particular fan of VB's trademark silk slip dress, Harper recently impressed at Paris Fashion Week when she rocked a strapless baby pink style with a ruffled sweetheart neckline. Harper is a keen handbag fan too, and has amassed an impressive collection of designer arm candy to rival Victoria's. From Bottega Veneta to Louis Vuitton, many of the teen's bags are rare vintage styles that would fetch a fortune at resale.

But it really is when it comes to Victoria’s love of beauty that Harper is following in her mum's footsteps. The teen has become a regular on Victoria’s social channels, recording beauty tutorials that makeup guru Kylie Jenner would be proud of. And according to a recent report by The Sun, she could be set to launch her very own new brand, Hiku by Harper, in the coming months after Victoria's company filed a trademark for the name. Watch this space...