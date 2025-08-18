I tried Victoria Beckham’s 3-step skin routine for a glow-from-within, and I’m obsessed

Not just the owner of an eponymous beauty brand, Victoria Beckham’s skin has that lit-from-within look that most of us dream of.

The good news is that her enviable glow is actually achievable, if you know which products to use. Luckily, I’ve got the scoop on the three Posh Spice-approved essentials that will help you recreate her signature radiance.

Victoria, 51, swears by Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator and Concealer Pen, the latter two of which she actually created in collaboration with the stem cell-inspired beauty brand.

Developed by Prof Augustinus Bader MD, PhD, a world-renowned expert in stem cell research, the eponymous brand launched in 2018 with its iconic 'blue bottle', containing The Cream or The Rich Cream.

Augustinus Bader is famed for its patented Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8, if you want to get technical). It’s a blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, peptides and bio-identical molecules naturally found in the skin.

Backed by 30 years of research, the Trigger Factor Complex is designed to work with every skin type, as it adapts to suit the individual needs of each face – and this is one of the reasons why Victoria loves it.

Facialist Melanie Grant first introduced the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer to Augustinus Bader through the brand’s cult moisturiser, The Rich Cream.

After trying it for herself, she described it as ‘amazing’ and decided to collaborate with Augustinus Bader for her AW19 fashion show to give her models ‘radiant and glowing skin’ on the runway.

“I became totally obsessed with this moisturiser,” Victoria says. “So much so that I approached the professor to collaborate”.

Augustinus Bader, at a glance Launched in 2018 by Professor Augustinus Bader, a renowned biomedical scientist and physician

Science-led skincare line backed by Prof Bader's 30+ years of research in cellular repair

Loved by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie

Collaborated with Victoria Beckham to curate hybrid skincare-makeup products, including Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator and Concealer Pen

Victoria Beckham asked Augustinus Bader to collaborate after falling in love with The Rich Cream

About the Trigger Factor Complex, she adds: “I want to put that in a product that’s going to also give you a glow and tighten your skin and lift.”

Victoria’s first collaboration with Augustinus Bader brought us the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, a water-light oil packed with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Now, the beauty duo have created two skincare-makeup hybrids that, alongside The Rich Cream, create a three-step skin routine designed to emulate that Posh glow.

Here’s what happened when I tried Victoria Beckham’s glowy skin routine…

Step 1: The Rich Cream

Back in 2023, Posh Spice revealed that Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream is one of her essentials, particularly for travelling, with a full-size bottle earning its place in her small airport security liquids bag.

The powerful formula stimulates cellular renewal to visibly enhance skin tone and texture, whilst diminishing fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. It also delivers lasting hydration that preserves elasticity, reinforces the skin barrier and prevents moisture loss.

The cream has an emollient feel to it, which I love. Immediately, it made my face feel nourished and supple, without any greasiness. And over time, my texture and tone have improved, giving me the type of radiance I can usually only achieve from a facial.

Step 2: The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator

The second step of my Posh-approved glowy skincare routine was the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator in the shade Pearlescent, which doubles up as a primer and complexion enhancer.

I used it in lieu of skin tints or foundation for my minimal makeup days, and was shocked at how much of a punch it packs. It leaves my face looking effortlessly polished and fresh, with just the right amount of coverage to even out skin tone.

One pump is enough to blur the pores and smooth out any texture, whilst also creating a light-reflecting natural glow that looks like it's radiating from within. With this on, I had a very impressive ‘my skin, but better’ vibe going.

Step 3: The Concealer Pen

Imagine a world where concealers deliver skincare benefits, whilst also providing the right amount of coverage. We live there now, thanks to Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham.

The collaboration’s Concealer Pen is longwear and available in 16 buildable shades, of which I chose FL1 for my neutral and pale complexion. The veil-like formula conceals all manner of skin concerns without creasing, pilling or separating.

I could literally see the Trigger Factor Complex at work on my face, as the Concealer Pen addressed more concerns than I’m able to count. Among these were my dark under eye bags, dry patches, blemishes and redness.

Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader helped me achieve the perfect glowy no-makeup-makeup look

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.