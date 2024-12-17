Victoria Beckham shares plastic surgery confession and finally reveals her secrets

Victoria Beckham has finally come clean when it comes to plastic surgery. Speaking on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the former Spice Girls star addressed the ongoing rumors, firmly denying rumors that she has ever had a nose job. Instead, the 50-year-old fashion and beauty icon credits her flawless appearance to clever makeup techniques.

"There’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose," Victoria told Zanna Roberts Rassi during a pre-taped interview. "I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never."

The fashion mogul explained that her

Victoria, who founded her own beauty empire, Victoria Beckham Beauty, frequently shares her techniques with fans on social media, where she posts makeup tutorials that showcase her step-by-step process. Proudly doing her own makeup "95 percent of the time," she has perfected contouring as part of her signature look.

Despite being transparent about her beauty routine, Victoria has had to address rumors of plastic surgery multiple times over the years.

© Mark Cuthbert, Getty Victoria Beckham in her earlier days

In a December 2022 YouTube video with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, she set the record straight again, saying: "People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I’ve always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick."

While Victoria has firmly denied undergoing rhinoplasty, she has been candid about one cosmetic procedure she regrets—breast implants.

© Getty Victoria says her new slender nose is thanks to clever contouring

In a heartfelt 2017 letter to her younger self for British Vogue, Victoria reflected on her decision to get implants and the insecurity that led to it. "I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs," she wrote. "All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got."

Victoria eventually had her implants removed in 2014 and has since adopted a more natural approach to beauty. Speaking about her perspective on aging, she told Charlotte Tilbury: "I don’t think skincare is about trying to look younger. It’s about looking like the best version of yourself and embracing who you are and looking polished and gorgeous"