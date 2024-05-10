10 best moisturisers for dry skin: Hydrating face creams tried & tested

Moisturiser is without a doubt the most important factor in any skincare routine, so finding the right one to match your skin type is key. Those with dry skin will understand the struggle of maintaining a hydrated complexion throughout the year, but there are plenty of options around that are specifically designed to keep dry and flaky skin at bay.

With so many moisturizers for dry skin on the market right now, it can be hard to figure out which one to choose. That's why we've spoken to the experts, Dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite and Elizabeth Arden Training Manager Craig van der Merwe, who have given their industry knowledge on the best moisturisers for dry skin, along with advice on how to manage your skin type. The HELLO! shopping Team has also weighed in, sharing the hydrating products they can't live without, from Clinique to Charlotte Tilbury, CeraVe, and more.

What to look for in a moisturiser for dry skin

Skincare expert Craig van der Merwe told us: "Hydration in a moisturiser is all about attracting water to the skin, and locking that moisture in. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and ceramides will help flood the skin with moisture, and help lock that hydration in. Depending on your preference for moisturiser texture, you can choose from lightweight lotions to richer comforting creams."

What is the difference between hydrating your face and moisturising your face?

"Hydrating your face is about attracting water to the skin, especially to the top layer, or moisture barrier called the stratum corneum. Moisturising your skin is about re-introducing lipids and oil to lubricate and lock in comfort. A happy skin needs both hydration and moisture, in equal measures," Craig explained.

What is the best type of moisturiser for mature skin?

Dr Alexis Granite recommends opting for a moisturiser with SPF. "Protection from the sun is vital to keeping our skin healthy and glowing as we age. Sun damage is one of the main causes of ageing, and it’s essential to protect our skin from harmful UV rays."

Craig added: "A mature skin generally starts to lose hydration, moisture, elasticity, and other youth proteins. It needs more comfort, and support. Moisturisers or skin regimes that offer both hydration and moisture whilst topping up those skin-caring ingredients like ceramides, and peptides will provide greater benefit for a mature skin overall."

What kind of things make your skin dry?

Craig told us: "Our skin can be affected by both internal and external factors, which can lead to it feeling drier. Internal factors like stress, poor diet, alcohol, and medication can all sap the skin of its moisture. External factors like sun-damage, pollution, and environmental aggressors, can all take their toll on the skin. Antioxidants are amazing for helping to protect the skin from free radical damage, which can be both internal and external."

How I chose the best moisturisers for dry skin