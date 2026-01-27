Lauren Hutton proves she's still got supermodel status at 82 in rare appearance

Lauren Hutton's still got that "it" factor, and it's not just about her looks!

The supermodel, now 82, once the face of an entire cosmetics revolution in the 1970s, still has just as much youthful fervor and zest six decades into her illustrious career.

© Getty Images Lauren Hutton made a new TV appearance over the weekend

While her work has slowed down in the 2020s, she made a rare and stunning TV appearance on Sunday, January 25 for CBS Sunday Morning, discussing her life and career.

Wearing a purple kimono-style wrap top, Lauren styled her blonde locks into a curly ponytail, with face-framing layers falling to her sides, and flashed her signature smile, with the gap in her teeth.

© CBS The supermodel appeared in a special for "CBS Sunday Morning" on January 25

Fans reacted to a clip of the star posted on social media with just as much awe, sharing comments like: "Gorgeous at every age," and: "Always loved Lauren Hutton. Still very striking," as well as: "Beautiful woman. Beautiful life."

Lauren moved to New York in the mid-1960s to make a name for herself as a model, but initially faced resistance due to her looks, especially the gap in her teeth. She tried hiding it before deciding to embrace it, becoming a successful up-and-comer for the rest of the decade.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The new, 90s Supermodels: where are they now?

However, in 1973, she signed a contract with Revlon for $250,000, the largest ever in the modeling industry at the time, and her campaign for the cosmetics brand made her a global household name. And earned the honorary title of "supermodel."

"'You've got that space between your teeth, your eyes are crossed a lotta the times. I had improper … everything'," she recalled to Anthony Mason of all the things that were said to her as to why she wouldn't find work in the industry at first.

© Getty Images Lauren Hutton for Revlon

And she tried everything especially to hide her gap, even using morticians' wax at one point. She further added: "I had to buy a little $300 plastic thing that went there, that I would sneeze out and lose."

Looking back on her early work in the '60s, some of her most prominent ad campaigns were shot by Richard Avedon. And it was all thanks to the connection of one Diana Vreeland, the editor of Vogue at the time, who had a meeting with Lauren that she dubbed "heaven."

© Getty Images The model still holds the record for the most American Vogue covers at 26

"And she said, 'You!' And I looked, and she had pointed this long, beautiful finger at me," the model recalled. "And she said, 'You have quite a presence.' I had no idea what that was. What was a presence? But I took a chance, and I said, 'Well, you sure do!'"

She also looked back on some of her adventures, including venturing into acting with roles in American Gigolo and Paper Dolls, her 27-year-long relationship with Bob Williamson, and her 2000 motorcycle accident in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images "I was not there to see myself on the stands. I was there to get the money to go see the world."

However, she's still trucking forward! "I was not there to see myself on the stands," she concluded. "I was there to get the money to go see the world. I've had a great life. I've been very lucky."