Ann-Margret's appearance at 84 sparks reaction as '60s icon makes very rare public showing
Ann-Margret smiling portrait in colorful dress circa 1965© Getty Images

The Bye Bye Birdie actress has been in the spotlight for over six decades

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ann-Margret may have put her career on the back burner in recent years, but when it comes down to it, she still has that same flair and vitality!

The screen icon, now 84, surprised fans earlier this week with one of her first TV appearances in a while, making a special appearance at the Lead with Love 6 telethon on KTLA 5 benefiting Project Angel Food.

The Hollywood legend wasn't the only star who made an appearance either, with others like Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Annie Lennox, Matt Bomer, and many more also joining in. Eric McCormack hosted the telethon, joined by comedian Loni Love and Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio. Scroll below to see a clip!

Ann-Margret attends Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 6 - A Fundraising Special at KTLA 5 on June 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Hollywood legend Ann-Margret attended Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 6 fundraising special on June 28

A video shared by the outlet showed the actress, dressed in all-black, including a pair of soft patterned cowboy boots, walking down the red carpet to the awe and applause of the audience beside her.

As Eric brought her on stage, he quipped: "As I was saying before, I have a lot of male friends that are very, very jealous of me tonight, because I get to stand with you."

Showering her with praise and dubbing her the "female Elvis" for her incredible dance moves, the Will & Grace star asked her what the secret was to her incredible abilities as a performer, ones that have even made her a TikTok sensation in recent years. "My heart and my seat," she joked in response.

Ann-Margret and Eric McCormack are seen during Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 6 - A Fundraising Special at KTLA 5 on June 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The actress and dancer joined host Eric McCormack

"Thank you so much for having me!" Ann commented on a clip from her appearance shared by the network's social media, with Loni also writing: "Y'all I met the one and only Ann M!!!! She was so sweet and energetic… Such a wonderful woman!!!"

Fans lavished the star with praise, complimenting her on being just as delightful and energetic as she always was, leaving comments like: "Ann-Margret is such a beautiful, giving person," and: "Beautiful, Talented and an absolute ICON!!!" as well as: "She was so good. Her dancing was phenomenal!!"

Ann Margret attends the 25th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival opening night red carpet at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Ann has not appeared in a movie since 2021

The Swedish-American actress and performer primarily resides in a $9 million Beverly Hills mansion in Benedict Canyon, a home she and her late husband Roger Smith resided in for over 50 years together.

Ann was a celebrated icon of the '60s and '70s, not only being a household name thanks to box office draws like Bye Bye Birdie (1963) and Viva Las Vegas (1964), but also as a critical darling, earning two Oscar nominations for her performances in Carnal Knowledge (1971) and Tommy (1975).

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret driving in race car in scene from 'Viva Las Vegas' 1964© Getty Images
Rumors were rife that she and "Viva Las Vegas" co-star Elvis had a fling

She briefly dated Eddie Fisher and was engaged to Burt Sugarman before finally finding love with actor and producer Roger, with the pair tying the knot in 1967. Ann was also frequently the subject of reports linking her with her Viva Las Vegas co-star Elvis Presley.

Ann and Roger were together until his death in 2017, and she was the stepmother of his three children from his previous marriage to Victoria Shaw. After their marriage, Roger became Ann's manager and retired once his health began to decline in the years leading up to his death.

