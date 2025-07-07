The glamorous stars we can't believe are turning 80 in 2025: from Goldie Hawn to Helen Mirren

2025 is proving to be a milestone year for some of the entertainment industry's most prominent female titans, with several set to celebrate a big birthday this year.

Several icons of stage, screen and music are marking their 80th trip around the sun this year, and it's hard to believe given they're all thriving in their careers and look as energetic and youthful as ever.

Here are some of the icons who you won't believe are celebrating their 80th birthday in 2025…

© Getty Images Mia Farrow Actress Mia Farrow celebrated her big birthday earlier this year on February 9, and her career is still reaching new heights. This year, the Rosemary's Baby star received her first ever Tony Award nomination for starring in the play The Roommate. During a conversation with fellow Broadway star Cole Escola earlier this year for Interview Magazine, Mia shared the one beauty secret she'd learned from old Hollywood icon Bette Davis — "Don't you wear wigs!" She cited that it caused her hair to fall out, and given her blonde locks have stayed as long as ever, we think she definitely kept to it.

© Getty Images Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley, actress, author and the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, turned 80 on May 24, and continues to actively work, keeping involved with sharing stories about her late ex, as well as on the verge of releasing her memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life after Elvis this September. The businesswoman has often maintained that the secret to her beauty regime is an emphasis on skincare, sharing on social media earlier: "I'm fortunate that I learned at an early age to take care of my skin, thanks to my beautiful mother. Taking time to invest in your wellbeing will always return a positive result."

© Getty Images Debbie Harry Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry celebrated her big day on July 1, and continues to make red carpet appearances sporting some of the chicest blends of fashions from the '80s and 2020s. Speaking with Vanity Fair on the eve of her birthday, Debbie explained some of her rationale behind getting cosmetic surgery over the years. "It made me feel better about myself," she noted. "Maybe it made me feel happy, or more confident. It was just something that I felt necessary at the time. I wanted to work, and so much of women being attractive, and being a selling point, is clearly showbiz."

© Getty Images Helen Mirren Academy Award winner Dame Helen Mirren turns 80 on July 26, and continues to be one of the industry's most active workers. She appeared in the Paramount+ series MobLand earlier this year, and has three movies currently in the pipeline, with The Thursday Murder Club coming this August. While Helen has been open about her love for glam and skincare, she admitted recently to Byrdie: "My skin's pretty good. Surprisingly good, actually. I have to say, I'm probably a sort of Viking. I've never actually done my DNA, but I think I'm sort of Baltic, if you like. So I do have very fine skin. And I'm very jealous of that beautiful [strong, thick] skin."

© FilmMagic Goldie Hawn Screen icon Goldie Hawn turns 80 on November 21. While she hasn't appeared on screen since 2020's The Christmas Chronicles 2 beside longtime partner Kurt Russell, she remains active as the founder of MindUp: The Goldie Hawn Foundation, benefiting mental health for children and teens. Wellness and mindfulness has also been at the center of the star's daily routine, taking fans through her morning routine on social media recently and sharing: 'Before you jump out of bed, you just want to breathe. Breathe in, hold it for five seconds, and breathe out. After your third [breath], all of a sudden your eyes open up."