Matt LeBlanc is a silver fox as he breaks social media hiatus days after 58th birthday

When The Rembrandts sang "I'll be there for you" in the FRIENDS theme song, it really stuck with the show's six stars, as evidenced by one of their latest social media posts.

On Wednesday July 30, Courteney Cox took to her Instagram page to share a birthday tribute to her former co-star and close friend Lisa Kudrow, which included a cameo from none other than Matt LeBlanc.

Courteney, 61, shared a recent snap of herself and Lisa, who turned 62 on Wednesday, followed by a throwback of the Mad About You star, and then another recent selfie with Lisa and Matt, who celebrated his own 58th birthday on July 25.

Matt made a rare appearance in a tribute post from Courteney to Lisa on her birthday

Matt's sighting, in particular, was an extremely rare one, given the actor has shied away from public life in recent years. His last screen appearance was in 2021, when he appeared in the FRIENDS reunion special and in a Top Gear tribute episode. His latest red carpet appearance was in 2022 at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

Despite the low-light shot, the actor still looked like quite the silver fox, sporting gray hair and a light stubble, and even in his late 50s, he still possessed the boyish charm that made Joey Tribbiani such a lovable heartthrob.

"I have looked up to this person since the day I met her," Courteney captioned her tribute to Lisa. "She's bold, she's smart, she's articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper. There's never a time that I don't feel better for having seen her. Happy birthday my Loot! I love you."

Matt's most recent public sighting was an incredibly somber one, when he joined his four surviving FRIENDS co-stars at Matthew Perry's funeral in 2023. He was the first to break his silence with a social media tribute to the late actor.

Recently, the star went viral on TikTok when clips from his prior interviews resurfaced in which he explained his desire to quit show business as soon as possible so he could devote his time to his favorite activity – nothing.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Matt last stepped out on the red carpet in 2022

"I should be a professional nothing. Because I think I would like to not do a [expletive] thing," he said during an appearance on CONAN in 2017. "That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero."

He even broke down what his "typical day" of nothing would look like for him, going: "Sleep as long as you want, or get up early – if you want. It's just not having to go somewhere or someone else telling you what you have to do. Maybe you go to the gym, or not go to the gym. Maybe you have nine cups of coffee, or none."

© Getty Images The actor is a doting father as well, pictured here with his daughter Marina

The Joey star primarily resides in Los Angeles, and earlier this year, David Schwimmer explains just how he and Matt still remain close despite living on opposite sides of the country.

"LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he's in L.A.," the 58-year-old shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. "What's fun is we've got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he'll send me a message with a clip from the show – which, it's always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?"