Inside Martha Stewart's disciplined 6am morning routine at 84

Martha Stewart doesn’t do lie-ins – her skincare, makeup and cappuccino are checked off before a 6:30am gym session. The 84-year-old shared an insight into her morning routine during her appearance on Amazon Live's series In Bed with Paige DeSorbo.

The business mogul opened up about why she believes it's important to make an effort in her appearance each morning. "I go to the gym every morning at 6:30, so I have to be out of the house at 6:15," she shared. "I set my alarm for 5:45, that gives me time to take a shower, make the cappuccino for me and my driver."

"You're showering before the gym?" asked the host.

© Getty Images Martha Stewart opened up about her morning routine

"I never go to the gym without showering," replied Martha. "I would never go anywhere, I would not leave the second floor of my house without showering."

When it comes to her morning makeup, Martha likes to keep things simple with a SPF foundation, flush of blush, and natural lip gloss. "And I look really good," she added. "I have to because there's men in the gym. And there's other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful." She revealed on The Martha Stewart Podcast that she applies Alastin’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen, "every single morning".

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Martha denied plastic surgery speculation

"It really works, and it looks like you have some makeup on," she said during an interview with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin last year. "I add to it a little serum, so I thin it out a little tiny bit, and I just put it all over,” adding she "will not leave the house without it in the morning."

© Dominik Bindl Martha will turn 85 this year

Martha previously opened up to E! News about her beauty regime and the practices that ensure she ages backwards. "My green juice in the morning, very important," she shared. "My exercise routine and hard work. Take care of yourselves. Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"

During an interview with People, the star addressed the speculation around plastic surgery. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery,' she shared while speaking about her skincare line, Elm Biosciences. "I'm the most honest person on earth – but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know. How can they not take my word for it? That's the truth."