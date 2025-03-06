Goldie Hawn inundated with fan support as she admits to vulnerability over appearance

Goldie Hawn turned heads and made fans swoon with her latest appearance at the 97th Academy Awards as a presenter with Andrew Garfield.

The actress, 79, made a date night out of it as well, hitting the red carpet with longtime partner Kurt Russell, and attracted some attention over her candid jokes about being "blind" due to her cataracts.

However, another one of her admissions on social media quickly had fans rushing to shower her with love, as she posted a photo of herself from the carpet in her golden Dolce & Gabbana gown.

"I don't love posting photos of myself, but I had to take a moment to thank @dolcegabbana for this stunning creation made just for me," she captioned a beautiful snapshot of herself. "So grateful for your artistry. Thank you!"

Many of her followers took to the comments section to compliment the star and gush over her appearance, hoping to allay her doubts. Melanie Griffith wrote: "Gorgeous Goldie!! Love you," with Jessica Capshaw also saying: "GORGEOUS. Inside and out."

A fan added: "You looked absolutely stunning and radiant as ever Goldie!!" with another saying: "WHY NOT?! Honey, have you looked at yourself?! You are radiant. You are sunshine personified. Forever our golden gal. Keep 'em coming!" and a third commenting: "Gorgeous! Glad you posted it!"

© Getty Images Goldie shared a photo of herself in her Dolce & Gabbana gown

During their appearance, Goldie and Andrew had a touching moment, when the Hacksaw Ridge actor got the opportunity to publicly show his appreciation for the actress, who happened to be his late mother's favorite.

"There's someone, there's a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort," he said. "And tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn. I can feel her smiling at us at this moment," he added to the very touched Goldie.

© Getty Images "I don't love posting photos of myself, but I had to take a moment to thank @dolcegabbana for this stunning creation made just for me."

"You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you made us feel that all was right with the world, over and over and over again."

Goldie thanked Andrew for his kind words, saying: "I just loved it, you know? I just loved making movies and this amazing Hollywood and making people laugh and maybe some didn't but that's okay."

© Getty Images Goldie and Andrew presented the Animated Film awards

She later shared a photo of herself coming onto the stage with the actor, and reflected on the moment herself, writing: "Andrew Garfield is not only a consummate actor but an even more wonderful human being. Thank you, sweetheart!"

Her son Oliver Hudson chimed in as well with a post of his own, penning: "This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew, that was beautiful my man. I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me… I'm still not sure where I stand. She hasn't responded to my texts so…."

© Getty Images "And tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."

Goldie had an equally playful response to her son, commenting back: "I'm sorry I didn't answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!"