Sofia Vergara's International Bikini Day look leaves little to the imagination — see

Sofia Vergara flaunted her jaw-dropping body on social media and gave fans a cheeky glimpse at her getaway.

The actress was seen enjoying her vacation in Ibiza and she captioned the post: "Happy International bikini day," with three laughing emojis.

In the alluring video, the TV star was seen suntanning, while laying on her stomach on a floating lounge on the open water and waving to the camera. Scroll below to see.

The Modern Family actress sported her toned body in white string bikini bottoms. She wore her hair in beachy waves and donned sleek black sunglasses.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara posted a selfie of herself and her friends enjoying their vacation in Ibiza

In the video, Sofia showed off her ravishing smile before she placed her head between her arms to continue suntanning. The actress posted another stunning picture to her Instagram stories, which showcased her curvy hourglass figure in a body-hugging black one piece.

In the second photo, Sofia was seen enjoying a gorgeous sunny day on a yacht. The Colombian bombshell has been living her best life this past week in Ibiza. The actress has been enjoying the party island with DJ Calvin Harris and her closest friends.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara posted a throwback picture of herself and her friend as pre-teens

The star posted videos of herself swinging her hair back and forth, along to the DJ's music from the sidelines on stage. She captioned the post: "First time in Ibiza," with a heart emoji.

In her other posts the star was spotted dancing alongside her friends during the DJ's concert and she proudly wrote: "Bucket list," with a checked-off box.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara celebrated her brand toty in Madrid

Her fellow America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum commented with multiple fire emojis and wrote: "I am jealous of everyone that gets to spend time with you. I miss you," with a heart emoji.

While dancing, the actress wore a comfortable fit which included a white tank top, a skirt with brown hues and a white cross-body bag.

During her exciting overseas trip, the star celebrated two of her friend's birthdays. For her friend Mohammed Al Turki's birthday, the group enjoyed an elegant dinner outside by the pool and Sofia rocked a gorgeous strapless yellow dress.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara reunited with Karol G in Madrid

For her second friend Marisol Gtz. de Pineres' birthday, she posted a carousel set which featured a car selfie with her friends and a throwback picture of herself and her friend when they were pre-teens.

Right before enjoying her downtime partying it up on the island, the actress spent some time in Madrid, to celebrate her brand toty. The actress danced the night away once again, while wearing a lovely white skin-hugging dress that expanded below the hips.

Sofia certainly knows how to work hard and play hard, and she has a healthy balance of the two. Not only was she in Madrid for her festive brand party, but she always sorted out the time in her busy jet-setting schedule to have a loving reunion with fellow Colombian superstar, Karol G.

The two looked cozy on the couch together, as they both rocked denim jeans and sultry corset tops. Sofia captioned the post: "Mamacitas Foreva," with a heart emoji.