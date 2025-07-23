I'm letting you in on the non-negotiable anti-ageing skincare Martha Stewart, 83, won't leave the house without

Martha Stewart is 83-years-old. Let that sink in for a moment, because this woman looks incredible. I'm not talking she looks good for her age incredible, but generally another level. She's not one to gatekeep her beauty products du jour either, and I heard that there's a sunscreen she won't leave the house without.

I'm a big advocate of SPF being the key to great skin (I don't leave the house without ZO Skin Health Smart Tone Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 or Glow Screen) and it seems Martha and I sing from the same song sheet because the SPF-packed skincare is her daily non-negotiable.

AT A GLANCE Martha Stewart applies a tinted sunscreen "every single morning."

The lifestyle guru's go-to SPF is the Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen, $79.

The sunscreen is described as hydrating, protecting and glow-boosting.

Since she's been looking extra amazing recently (Martha in Skims kaftan, what a vibe), I've delved into the archives to see what her daily skincare routine looks like. She revealed on The Martha Stewart Podcast that she applies Alastin’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen, $79, "every single morning."

© Instagram Martha looked so glam in her kaftan on a recent vacation

“It really works, and it looks like you have some makeup on,” she said during an interview with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin last year.

“I add to it a little serum, so I thin it out a little tiny bit, and I just put it all over,” adding she “will not leave the house without it in the morning.”

I spoke to Face The Future's Clinical Lead Kimberley Medd on the importance of wearing a face sunscreen daily. "Wearing SPF on your face every single day is the most effective step you can take to protect your skin’s health and maintain a youthful appearance long-term. UVA rays are present 365 days a year, even through clouds and windows, and they’re the number one cause of premature ageing. Daily sun protection isn’t just for holidays, it’s a non-negotiable part of any serious skincare routine.

"As part of Face the Future 365 Days of SPF campaign, they found that 40% of UK consumers are more interested in hydration than SPF’s anti-ageing benefits, even though UVA rays are the number one cause of premature ageing. This shift in focus from protection to plumpness suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of skincare. While hydration helps maintain a healthy skin barrier and gives that coveted dewy glow, it does little to shield skin from the silent, cumulative damage of UV exposure."

That's where Martha's winning with her sunscreen, as its doing the best of both; providing sun protection while hydrating the skin too.

© Instagram Even gardening, Martha looks flawless

Martha even remarked to Vogue in 2023: "Somebody took pictures of me going into the Today show, and the pictures are beautiful. I had not a stitch of makeup on except for Alastin, and I looked really good.”

We agree Martha. And this hybrid skincare product is a quick fix for the time-poor, as it ticks off a few skincare products in one go. As well as being a broad-spectrum sunscreen, protecting the skin from UVA/UVB, it also is packed with antioxidants to strengthen and protect the skin from pollutants and blue light and also hydrates the skin as it goes.

Not to mention the slight tint has a "glowing effect on the skin" said one shopper. .

More of Martha's favorite beauty products

As I mentioned, Martha isn't one to keep her skincare finds a secret. I found a recent video of the lifestyle legend enjoying a LYMA facial using the brand's LYMA Laser Pro. Her verdict post-facial? “Wow is all I can say!!!!!”

© LYMA Martha picked up the LYMA Laser PRO device

She's also stated she loves the Mario Badescu's $8 Rosewater Spray, a drugstore beauty buy that is hydrating, smells beautiful and great a skin pick-me-up.