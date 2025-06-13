Martha Stewart, 83, is ageing backwards thanks to this beauty hack - see glowing new photo

After four decades in the spotlight, one thing’s clear – Martha Stewart’s age-defying complexion continues to amaze us. On Thursday, the 83-year-old treated her fans to a glimpse of her skincare secrets as she opened up about her daily routine.

Martha took to Instagram to reveal that she undergoes laser treatment to achieve her snatched facial structure. The renowned businesswoman visited WellTech client, LYMA's HQ in London, where she was treated with their signature LYMA Lift facial and purchased her own Laser PRO device.

© LYMA Martha picked up the LYMA Laser PRO device

The cooking legend shared a selfie that captured her resting a clinical-grade cold laser device under her chic. Martha looked stunning in the photograph as she showed off her glowing, makeup-free complexion. The LYMA Laser PRO, which retails at $5,995.00, is "engineered to make skin look younger by triggering a genetic switch inside each cell. Skin is dramatically transformed; wrinkles are radically improved; elasticity is restored; sagging is reversed, and pigmentation is faded."

On top of the snap, Martha wrote: "Last thing we did in London was visit @lucygoffy @lymalife for a facial and red light laser treatment performed by Scottish aesthetician Yvonne Martin, wow if all I can say!!!!!"

© LYMA Martha photographed with makeup artist Daisy Toye and LYMA founder Lucy Goff

Martha’s personal makeup artist Daisy Toye told HELLO! that the LYMA is "the best at-home laser in the game" and shared how she and Martha "love" the latest innovation, LYMA Laser PRO.

"I have had facials all over the world and this is definitely one of the BEST ever," said Martha when asked about the LYMA LIFT treatment.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Martha is ageing backwards

During their visit to the clinic, the star and her makeup artist met with LYMA founder Lucy Goff. "Martha is an absolute legend and we're honoured she's a fan of LYMA," shared Lucy.

"We were so excited when she offered to pop in personally to our London HQ to pick up her Laser PRO which launched in the states in April. Martha was already a fan of the original laser and we're delighted that the PRO is now part of her aesthetic and iconic lifestyle."

© Getty Images The star revealed her skincare secrets

The LYMA Laser PRO has proven to increase skin elasticity by over 103% in just 30-days and has been shown to transform sagging on the neck and body. The treatment is pain free and penetrates up to 10cm into the dermis, where it lifts skin and muscle simultaneously.

With the device's powerful ability to transform the appearance of face wrinkles, it is no wonder why Martha's complexion looks so youthful. "The LYMA Laser PRO’s transformative effects are so powerful that it might even delay the need for a facelift - but for those who do decide to have one, its ability to accelerate healing and then optimise results is really astonishing," said Dr Graeme E. Glass PhD, Plastic Surgeon, Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College.