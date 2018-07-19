These 12 foods will make your hair grow – find out why Eat these foods to boost your hair growth this summer

Ever get the feeling your hair is just not growing? It must be, except you can't tell and you're desperate to grow out your long bob to have long flowing locks once more. Surely there must be something you can do to help your hair grow faster? Well, yes, there is. According to dietician Ro Huntriss, there are a range of foods which contain specific vitamins and minerals to help your hair grow. From protein-rich meals to oily fish, some nuts and specific fruit and veg, these foods are rich in the key nutrients you need for a healthier head of hair.

Try these 12 foods to improve hair growth…

1. Chicken

Ro reveals: "Chicken or other high protein foods are essential for healthy hair and hair growth. Protein acts as the building blocks to all of our cells, including the cells in our hair, and poor protein intake has been linked to hair loss."

2. Sardines

"Sardines and other oily fish are the main dietary source of omega-3 fatty acids which act as anti-inflammatory foods. Oily fish can help to prevent dryness and help to promote the production of oils to the scalp."

3. Eggs

It's no secret eggs offer a range of health benefits but for those looking to elongate their locks, incorporating them into your diet is especially key. Why? Because they're not only high in protein but biotin too which actively promotes hair growth. The good news is, you can have them scrambled, poached or even fried - as long as they're in your meal plan somewhere.

4. Iron-rich cereals

"Many breakfast cereals are fortified with iron. Iron is a key mineral that helps to promote a healthy blood supply and low iron levels have also been linked to hair loss. Be sure to check on the label that your cereal is iron-fortified."

5. Oranges

"Oranges are a great source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps the absorption of iron so having this or orange juice alongside your fortified breakfast cereal will help the absorption of your iron."

6. Salmon

This fish is full of goodness and especially if you want to encourage hair growth. It contains proteins, Vitamin D, Omega-three fatty acids and many more things that stimulate hair production.

7. Quinoa

"This is a whole grain and is a source of zinc. Zinc helps with maintenance and growth of hair and deficiencies of this mineral have been linked to brittle hair."

8. Brazil nuts

"Brazil nuts are a good dietary source of selenium, which is a powerful antioxidant which helps to keep our body and cells healthy, including maintaining a healthy scalp."

9. Vitamin D supplement

"Research suggests that Vitamin D can help to keep hair follicles healthy. It is very difficult to get sufficient Vitamin D from the foods we eat, therefore a Vitamin D supplement is advisable to ensure you get sufficient Vitamin D to protect you and your hair.

10. Avocado

Those avocado-on-toast brunches may have been doing you more good than you thought. Avocado, with all it's Vitamin E, is a powerhouse for hair growth as this compound improves blood circulation and therefore helps the hair follicles work more efficiently.

11. Sweet potatoes

"Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene which, once consumed, is converted into Vitamin A. This vitamin helps the skin to make sebum which is oily and helps to promote a healthy scalp."

11. Sunflower seeds

"These are one of the best dietary sources of Vitamin E, which is another great antioxidant. Not only does Vitamin E protect our cells from damage, it has been linked to the prevention of hair loss and skin dryness."

12. Carrots

"Biotin is a B vitamin and is thought to prevent against brittle hair and hair loss. A good source of Biotin includes Carrots, which are also another good source of Vitamin A."

Ro Huntriss is Consultant Dietitian and Expert for The Healthy Happy Mum Plan thehealthyhappymumplan.co.uk @DietitianRo