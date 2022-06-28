Meghan Markle's 9 workout and wellness secrets to stay fit and healthy The Duchess takes a mindful approach to her mental and physical wellbeing

From LA 'It-girl' to a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has long enchanted fans with her lean silhouette and radiant glow - with fans even describing her as "glowing" following the birth of her son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana.

It's no surprise yoga and pilates play a role in Meghan's fitness regime – her mother, Doria Ragland is a former yoga instructor, after all! Prince Harry's wife is known to take a balanced approach to her wellbeing - but what other health and fitness tips does the royal use to stay in shape, both physically and mentally?

READ: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2022

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

We've gathered together some of the Duchess of Sussex's biggest fitness secrets, many of which she shared with Women's Health in 2016. If you're after a healthy mindset and a toned figure like Meghan, take note...

RELATED: 8 best fitness trackers loved by celebrities

MORE: 15 wellness trends to try in 2022 that will help manage your anxiety

1. Invest in yourself

"I give myself the luxury of downtime. We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That's all part of the investment. It's a balance," Meghan said to Women's Health.

2. Stay motivated

"My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat or go to the gym. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterwards. Euphoric, almost!"

3. Practice yoga

"My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class - and even better if its blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!"

The Duchess loves yoga and Pilates, among other exercises

4. No gym membership needed

"I do it all on my own," she told Shape. "I do DVDs at home or I go for a run by myself. I think if you can self-motivate, that's half the battle."

5. Meditate through exercise

"Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head," Meghan told Woman's Health. She also revealed that she worked with personal trainer Craig McNamee when filming Suits in Toronto.

PHOTOS: Royal mums before and after birth: Blooming bumps to bouncing babies!

Meghan revealed exercise helps both her physical and mental health

6. Try Pilates

Speaking of Megaformer Pilates, which uses a machine that focuses on full-body fat burning and conditioning, the Duchess said: "[It’s] hands down the best thing you could do for your body."

She continued: "Your body changes immediately…give it 2 classes and you will see a difference."

7. Train with a friend

"I'm eager to come to the UK to do a workout with Russell [Bateman], the founder of SBC. My friend Millie Macintosh raves about his workouts, so I’ll call her up to do a class together next time I’m in London."

The royals are expecting their second child in June

8. Embrace your unique features

The Duchess encourages people to embrace their uniqueness, for a healthy mind and approach to body confidence. Speaking to Women's Health, Meghan said: "When I look in the mirror I see my freckles. And I love them."

9. Don't forget to breathe

Taking time out to breathe deeply, even if just for a minute, can help to slow yourself down. Taking regular moments to pause if you have a hectic lifestyle can work wonders for your mental health. The Duchess enjoys breathing: "slowly and mindfully" as part of her healthy lifestyle.

DISCOVER: How to meal prep: 3 easy steps to plan your meals like a pro

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.