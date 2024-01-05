Interested in Veganuary? Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and more celeb diet tips

January is a time for a fresh start, and one of the things many people focus on is their diet and exercise regime. Enter Veganuary!

Whether you're looking to set yourself a new challenge and ease into a plant-based diet like the Duchess of Sussex, or plan to make a more permanent change to up your energy levels like Fearne Cotton and Jennifer Lopez, we've rounded up the best tips from vegan celebrities to get you started. Take a look at Billie Eilish's favourite takeaway, Liam Hemsworth's go-to smoothie and more…

Up your veggie intake like Jennifer Lopez © Gabriela Maj During a chat with New York radio station Z100 in 2014, JLo revealed she had switched up her diet, and reported: "You do feel better." She said: "I love that I'm eating more greens," but joked there was one food she struggled to replace with an alternative: "Butter is the one thing I miss! Butter makes everything taste better."

Take baby steps like Fearne Cotton After becoming vegetarian at age 11, Fearne Cotton gradually cut out all animal products later in life. She said on The Chickpeeps Podcast in 2020: "I incrementally became vegan. The last thing to go – because I was never a big dairy fan anyway – was eggs."

Find your favourite restaurants like Travis Barker © Getty Travis Barker switched his vegetarian diet, which he had followed since age 13, to a vegan diet in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer shared an insight into some of his favourite meals during a chat with GQ: "I love vegan pizza, I’ll also have vegan sushi, Vietnamese vegan food, a dear friend of mine owns this spot called Au Lac which is just so good." It's thought that his wife Kourtney Kardashian follows a similar diet.

Look after your health like Robbie Williams © Dave Benett,Getty Many celebrities give up animal products for health reasons, but Robbie Williams revealed he could have died had he not changed his diet to cut out contaminated fish. Speaking to Radio X, the singer revealed: "I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen." He thanked his wife Ayda Field for encouraging him to get tested, adding: "I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning I went plant-based the next day."

Have a back-up option at home like Ariana Grande © Getty The Thank U, Next singer Ariana Grande admitted she tends to head home for her meals. "It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know - veggies, fruit, and salad - then when I get home, I’ll have something else," she told The Mirror.



Ease yourself into going vegan like Meghan Markle © Getty The Duchess of Sussex told Best Health in 2016: "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."



Replace eggs with mung beans like Kim Kardashian © Instagram In June 2019 Kim Kardashian revealed to her Instgram followers that she was going vegan by posting a picture of her morning breakfast with the caption: "Plant-based life." The reality star's breakfast included vegan mung bean 'scrambled eggs' from the brand Just Egg. The egg-free scramble has since appeared multiple times on the KUWTK star's Instagram, proving going vegan doesn't mean sacrificing your all-important morning fry-up!



Venus Williams © Dimitrios Kambouris Venus decided to take on a vegan diet for her health to assist with her Sjögren’s syndrome symptoms, but she struggled with the lack of sweetness in her diet. Speaking to Eating Well, the tennis star said she loves eating fruit to "beat sugar cravings with natural sweetness".



Pack in the protein like Liam Hemsworth © Instagram Liam Hemsworth announced in 2015 that he had gone vegan. The actor Australian has revealed his secret to building muscle on a vegan diet to Men's Health Australia in May 2021. Liam revealed that it is all about increasing portion size, and since switching to an all-vegan diet he says he has been able to fill up on larger quantities of the foods he loves than ever before. For example, he loves a smoothie packed full of spinach, strawberries or blueberries, one banana, almond butter, almond milk, and plenty of plant-based protein powder. "They're great for you and so good, I probably do a few of those a day," Liam explained.

Stock up on grains, lentils, rice and beans like Ellen Pompeo Former Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo suggested her diet is full of lentils and beans. She told People: "I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already."



Clear your house of all non-vegan products like Lea Michelle Former Glee actress Lea Michelle said she prevents unhealthy eating by surrounding herself with nutritious food. She told US Weekly: "I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables."



Discover nearby vegan takeaways like Billie Eilish © Getty Images In 2019, Billie Eilish teamed up with UberEats to discuss her favourite vegan food restaurants across America, all of which she accesses whilst travelling. The 'Bad Guy' singer also admitted that she has an obsession with ordering vegan burritos.



Use apps like Tiffany Watson © Instagram Former Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson and her sister Lucy have both been open about their vegan lifestyle, even opening their own plant-based restaurant Tell Your Friends and offering vegan leather products via Threesixfive. Whilst talking to Live Kindly, she advised: "Look on Instagram, look on the Happy Cow app, plan ahead, and it’s fun! You get to find new places and it helps you get excited for your holidays."

Go on social media for inspiration like Lucy Watson © Instagram Whilst giving her top tips for going vegan, Lucy Watson told Indy100: "There are so many online articles and social posts to inspire you. I recently made and shared a granola pizza on my Instagram and people loved it. So many amazing Instagrammers follow a plant-based diet. They are constantly posting recipes to inspire their followers and help them with simple ways to get involved."



Take your vitamins like Natalie Portman © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Hollywood actress Natalie Portman revealed to Harper's Bazaar: "I usually have oatmeal or avocado toast in the morning ... I take vitamins too — vitamin D, and I'm still on prenatal vitamins. I get B12 shots once a month because it's the one thing you don't get from a vegan diet."



Swap meat for tofu like Peter Dinklage According to Veganuary, when Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage had to eat meat on-screen for a GOT scene, he swapped the meat products for tofu instead so that viewers couldn't tell the difference.



