Denise van Outen looks unrecognisable as a redhead teenager The Loose Women panellist looked so different!

Denise van Outen is known for her trademark blonde hair, but the Loose Women panelist revealed this week that she is actually a natural redhead! The TV personality shared a throwback photo of herself aged 14 in one of the first television shows she starred in, Kappatoo. In the picture, the mother-of-one wore her strawberry blonde hair styled in a half up-do, and even had a fringe! "TBT to one of my first TV acting roles aged 14 in a kids sci-fi drama called ‘Kappatoo’ #syliviayoung #childactress #tbthursday," Denise wrote besides the image.

Not only were fans quick to comment on her hair colour, but they also couldn’t believe just how much the actress looked like her eight-year-old daughter Betsy. One wrote: "Wow Betsy looks like you there! Fab." Another said: "Wow your daughter looks like you there." A third added: "I'd never have recognised you from that photo!"

Denise Van Outen as a teenager with red hair

Denise shares her only child with ex-husband Lee Mead, and the pair co-parent Betsy. The star previously opened up about her relationship with Lee, telling HELLO!: "We never really had to think about it too much. At the start we always just made it - we knew Betsy was the priority and as always will be friends. We are friends. Everybody's situation is different, and ours works well."

Many people observed how much Denise looked like her daughter Betsy

On raising her daughter while living in the spotlight, the mum-of-one added: "She leads a very normal life. If there's an event or something that I get to share with her, then why not because we get to spend time together - a lot of parents take their children to work with them when they can. I'm lucky that with my job sometimes I can." For the past four years, Denise has been in a relationship with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, and recently revealed on Loose Women that she often gets asked whether they are planning on having a baby together. She said: "I get asked a lot. I get it constantly, because I'm with Eddie."