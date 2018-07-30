Samantha Womack looks completely different with new hair colour And it's all in the name of showbiz!

Samantha Womack has been known to change up her appearance for acting jobs, and most recently the former EastEnders actress unveiled a new brunette hair colour for her upcoming role in the stage production of Girl on The Train. The talented actress took to Twitter to share a photograph of her latest hair look, which was noticeably shorter too, and styled in a sleek, side parting. "Girl on The Train is darker," she captioned the photo, which was soon met with compliments, many of which were from her former EastEnders co-stars. Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in the BBC One soap, wrote: "Oh hell! I love this so much, unreal," while Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, said: "You look amazing."

Samantha Womack looks gorgeous as a brunette!

Since her character was killed off in dramatic scenes in 2016, Samantha has been busy working in theatre, where she starred as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family until earlier this year, alongside the likes of Les Dennis and Tom Fletcher's younger sister Carrie. Last month, it was revealed that she had landed her first TV role since leaving the soap in Silent Witness, which will see her star alongside Emilia Fox in scenes that are yet to be aired. Samantha shared a picture of her earlier in the month on set with her co-stars, captioning it: "Working hard." For the role, Samantha had also changed her hair to fit into her new character, this time a slightly darker shade of brown and a longer length.

MORE: Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons opens up about terrifying health diagnosis

The ex-EastEnders star remains close to former co-star Rita Simons

MORE: Samantha Womack joins HELLO! on night out at exclusive theatre club

Samantha has certainly been keeping busy since leaving EastEnders, and has previously revealed that she still keeps in touch with her on-screen sister Rita Simon regularly. During an appearance on This Morning following her exit, she said: "I speak to Rita about six times a day. You can't give up something like that. We were together for such a long time, and she feels like my sister still, so I am grateful actually. I came away with the most amazing friend ever."