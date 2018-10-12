Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisbale with short hair transformation – and fans love it! The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist looks great!

Lisa Armstrong has been enjoying experimenting with her hair over the past few months, and on Thursday she revealed her latest style after a trip to the salon. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking platinum blonde hair and a short bob with a sweeping side fringe. "So blonde it is, short bob" she captioned the image. Fans were quick to compliment her latest look, with one writing: "Lisa you look absolutely gorgeous," while another said: "Looking fab lovely. Stay strong." A third added: "Omg you look stunning!"

Lisa Armstrong shockcased her new look

Earlier in the month, Lisa had asked her followers to help her decide on her new hairstyle. She asked them alongside a selfie: "Wednesday selfie!! #bigquestion #stayblonde #orgobackdark?" While there was a mixed reaction in the comments section, the majority suggested that she should go blonde, with many saying that they have "more fun." Another wrote: "Blonde really suits you. Your looking gorgeous hun."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong shows support for Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend

Lisa has been having fun changing her hair over the past few months

In September, Lisa revealed she suffered with hair loss following her painful split from Ant McPartlin in January. She admitted that her hair got damaged from over-bleaching as changing up her look was the "key to her new lease of life". She told Closer Magazine: "I love changing my hair - it's cool to have a different look every now and then. I bleached the hell out of it so it's almost falling out, which is another story. Who knows what colour it will be next."

READ: Lisa Armstrong has just done something incredible

It's been a year of many changes for Lisa. The talented makeup artist has been keeping herself busy and enjoyed a trip to LA over the summer, while most recently she's been enjoying getting back to work on the new series of Strictly. Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the BBC One dance show for 11 years, and in 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.