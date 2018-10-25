Katie Piper looks unrecognisable with brunette hair transformation The Strictly Come Dancing star looks great!

Change is always a good thing, as Katie Piper proved this week after she unveiled her brand new hairstyle on social media. The Strictly Come Dancing star decided to transform her trademark blonde locks, opting for a warm, chocolate brown shade. The star posted a photo of herself on Wednesday at her charitable foundation, Katie Piper Foundation, and wrote: "In the Physio room at @kpfoundation burn rehab centre with our patient coordinanbtor @positivevibesonly_xx This is where a large part of the patients rehab will take place. As you can see I had a change of hair colour last night! #burns #scars #charity #katiepiperfoundation." Fans adored Katie's hair, and many took to the comments section to compliment her choice of colour. One wrote: "Love the hair," while another said: "Love the brunette!" A third added: "You look stunning Katie!"

Katie Piper has gone brunette!

This isn’t the first time this month that Katie has changed her hairstyle. Following her elimination from Strictly in week three of the competition, the mother-of-two decided to get a shorter, shoulder-length bob cut. The TV personality described her hair as a "make under", and took a visit to celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham, whose other well-known clients include Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, former Strictly contestant Kelly Brook and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

The TV personality cut her hair just after leaving Strictly

Katie has been keeping busy since Strictly promoting her new book, Confidence the Journal. The star praised the BBC One dance show for helping her gain confidence, telling host Tess Daly about her time on the show: "I have taken a lot from this experience and it has all been really positive, and I’ll never forget this journey," before adding: "I feel really privileged to have been here and thanks for your advice and thank you [Gorka] for all the hours!" She later praised Gorka on Instagram, branding him a "great teacher" and thanking him for all the great memories made during their time dancing.

