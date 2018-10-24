Meghan Markle debuts a new hairstyle in Fiji– and we're so here for it We'll be copying this, stat

The Duchess of Sussex has subtly switched up her hairstyle and we're obsessed with it. Currently midway through her first ever royal tour with husband Prince Harry, where they've been taking in the sights of Australia before jetting to the South Pacific island of Fiji, Meghan's swapped her trademark messy bun for a sixties-inspired beehive – complete with beautiful tropical flowers. We think Meghan's hairstyle is perfect for a hot and humid day greeting royal fans!

Following on from her regal look at a state banquet the day before, Meghan went for a more relaxed vibe for a visit to the University of the South Pacific and morning tea at the British High Commissioner's Residence in Suava. Meghan's colourful silk wrap dress is perfect for burgeoning baby bumps, and was the perfect choice for a busy morning; the £1,425 dress, from FIGUE, featured playful pom-poms and ruffles too. Meghan accessorised with a pair of Karen Walker stud earrings, Shaun Leane serpent bracelet and Castaner canvas wedge espadrilles. In a nod to her hosts, she carried a clutch made by local women and sold at the Suava Market. For her makeup, she went for classic Meghan with dewy, glowing skin and the perfect nude lip.

It's no surprise that Meghan's been serving some stellar hairstyles during the royal tour, as her hair stylist George Northwood has joined her on the trip down under. George styled Meghan's hair for the evening reception of her wedding in May and is famed for his 'done-undone' styles. He's the man we have to thank for the hairstyles we all want to emulate – think Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily James, and his messy bob, coined 'The Alexa' is said to be the most requested style in his London salon on Wells Street. Alexa called him "a hair magician, a real master of hair" while Rosie says of his work "he makes it feel very undone, very relaxed yet glamorous."

