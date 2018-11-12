Emma Willis' fans jump to her defence after controversial bikini photo The snap has provoked a mixed reaction from fans

Emma Willis is enjoying some downtime in paradise, but the TV star had to fight off some negativity after posting a bikini snap on Instagram. The mother-of-three was pictured basking in a tropical rain shower as she enjoyed her holiday in the Maldives, posing in a bikini top and tiny denim shorts. "When you arrive in paradise and even the rain showers are amazing," Emma wrote.

While some followers sent their well wishes to Emma, her husband Matt Willis and their three young children, others were more focused on Emma's athletic figure. Comments that she is "too thin" and needs to "put on weight" led fans to jump to her defence.

Emma is holidaying in the Maldives with her family

"Saying someone is too thin is as cruel as saying someone is too fat! Rude, hurtful and totally unnecessary.... enjoy," one follower replied. "Why do you feel the need to comment on someone else's body?? It's personal choice and no one else's business," another responded to a fellow Instagram user. "I really, really hope Emma doesn't read this and feels body-shamed by a total stranger for being slim. Calling her a 'skeleton' is overdramatic and hurtful," another wrote.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's baby's name revealed - and it's adorable!

Emma is living her best life in the Maldives on a luxury holiday she has dubbed a "familymoon". The Voice host revealed her plans to go on holiday the day before arriving in paradise, as she shared some photos from her and Matt's vow renewal ceremony in July. "Reminiscing to 4 months ago and my absolute fave day of the year. So many people mucked in to make it brilliantly special (can you spot 'em?) Tomorrow we're going on a 'familymoon'. Is that even a thing?!" she wrote.

Emma reveals how she juggles her work:

Loading the player...

MORE: How Sarah Ferguson made sure Princess Diana was remembered at Eugenie's wedding

The Willises will be spending the next few days at the Kandima Maldives resort – a favourite among celebrities including Emma's friend Rochelle Humes, who chose to ring in the New Year's there with husband Marvin. The resort has plenty to offer for the family; along with a number of different bars and restaurants, they could try water sports, snorkelling, boat trips, tennis, football, swimming and diving.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.