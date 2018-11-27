Davina McCall just spoke out for every woman with grey hair they're trying to cover Quite right, Davina!

Davina McCall recently posted a candid snap of herself colouring her hair at home – like many women do – but was surprised to receive criticism from followers who felt she was putting professional hairdressers out of business. Standing up for herself, she shared a defiant video post on her Instagram, saying: "Hi. I'm posting this because after last night's post of me colouring my hair at home, I seem to have annoyed a lot of hairdressers saying that I'm putting hairdressers out of business… But I tell you what, I am single-handedly keeping the hairdressing industry alive with my two daughters, who seem to spend their entire lives at the hairdressers – and my son who goes to the barbers. So I'm not gonna feel bad about colouring my hair at home every three weeks because I can't be bothered to go to the hairdressers every three weeks – that's a lot!"

She hilariously went on to add: "And, I'm gonna post pictures of chicken, because yes, I eat chicken! And, I'm gonna post pictures of myself in bikinis, because I look fierce in a bikini! And I don't care what you think ever, and in fact the more you don't like it, the more I'm going to do it." That's that then!

Davina was met with plenty of support from her followers, including star hairdresser Sam McKnight, who famously did Princess Diana's hair. "There she is!!!!" he simply wrote. Emma Willis added: "I [explicit] love you Davina," while Dawn O'Porter commented: "LOVE THIS."

Her fans were quick to agree with her too, with one writing: "Love love love. I have short hair, I have my hair cut every 6 weeks as it grows so fast and my hair is very thick. But I colour it every six weeks - I do it myself." Another added: "Well said! I have to dye hair every 3 weeks too (too many greys), and I do it at home. If I Iooked like you in a bikini I’d post pics of me in it too. Keep on doing what you are doing."

Davina's original post read: "Just a normal Sunday night... I do this every three weeks.... really cannot spend hours at the hairdressers... so easy and quick to do at home... no one ever believes us ! But it’s true! Thank you @garnieruk for Nutrisse - no more greys."