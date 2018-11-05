Did you spot Emma Bunton's hair transformation in the reunion pics? Her style is as girlie as ever!

It's no secret that Emma Bunton was always the girliest of the Spice Girls – as Baby Spice, she was known for her love of feminine dresses and all things super-cute. So when the gang announced their reunion tour, it shouldn't have come as any surprise that the 42-year-old was sporting a seriously girlie new hair look in the publicity shots. In pictures of the band, Emma has swapped her trademark blonde locks for a gorgeously girlie pink look – and we love it!

The girls all look fab in this new pic

Emma went for a light candy-pink tone which suits her colouring just perfectly, and wore a matching outfit consisting of a pink sailor-style blouse and scalloped-edge mini skirt. She finished the outfit off with a pair of black court shoes. She's not the first celerity to embrace the pink hair trend, either. The look has previously been spotted on Gwen Stefani, Lily Allen, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Emma was pictured alongside her bandmates Geri Horner, Melanie C and Melanie B, as it was revealed Victoria Beckham will not be taking part in the tour. However, the fashion designer made it clear she was still supportive of her friends going ahead without her. She posted a statement on Instagram which read: "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls." The six-day tour will take place across the UK next summer, and will kick off in Manchester.

WATCH: Emma announces the Spice Girls reunion news