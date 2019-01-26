Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon's dramatic hair transformation over the years What a change!

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has the most gorgeous blonde hair, doesn't she? While she's rarely strayed from her sun kissed colour, she has certainly chosen some variations on her go-to look over the years. In her role as Bethany Platt in the soap, she's sported plenty of looks, too - and in July 2018, she went for her most dramatic change yet, chopping her mane to a long bob with celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham. We reckon the gorgeous actress has rarely put a foot wrong when it comes to her locks, so we thought we'd take a look back at her all her past transformations…

The lob

Lucy's aforementioned haircut saw hundreds of comments come in from her fans after she posted her new 'do on her Instagram page, writing, "New hair who dis?????? Thank you so much to the best person ever @jaybirmingham_ @jaybirminghamhair for my new look! I LOOOOVE SHORT HAIR LIFE (3hours in)." So far, she's kept the mid-lengths, regularly styling it in straight, sleek styles too.

The long pony

Just before she opted for the chop, Lucy proved she looks gorgeous rocking near waist-length styles, too, with this whimsical ponytail at 2018's British Soap Awards. Again, the look was created by Jay Birmingham, who also works with the likes of Amanda Holden and Katie Piper.

Golden waves

For the National Television Awards in 2018 - when she scooped the Serial Drama Performance award - the actress seemed to have opted for warmer tones in her hair, as opposed to her usual cooler tones. It was styled in a boho-style plaited half-updo.

Platinum plan

Back in April 2017, she was firmly wearing a cooler, whiter blonde shade in her hair, and shorter lengths again. It's thought she often uses extensions to have fullness added however, with favourite brands she's mentioned including Beauty Works and Racoon International.

Platt plaits

Now here's a throwback! Back in 2015, when Lucy first scored the role as Bethany, her hair was kept long and natural. The character was 14 at the time, while she was 19 years-old. That's some impressive styling…

