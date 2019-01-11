Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals rugged new look - and we love it The Strictly star has switched up his style!

Gorka Marquez has surprised fans with a brand new look - and we love it! The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is making the most of his free time since the BBC show finished last year, took to Instagram to unveil a rugged new look following a trip to the hairdressers. "Time for a trim @rpb_nq," he wrote, later adding: "Always good to see the man @rossparlane." The TV star was seen documenting his trip from Ross Parlane Barbershop, which is based in the Northern Quarter in Manchester.

The transformation comes moments after Gorka hinted that he was feeling left out as his Strictly friends, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec, have reunited for the upcoming nationwide tour. "Always fun times with these two," he wrote alongside a throwback snap of the trio. Giovanni, 28, immediately responded with, "Miss you hermano!!!" Hermano is brother in Spanish. "Miss you both!!!!," replied Gorka. The Strictly star, who was partnered up with Katie Piper on the latest series, won't be taking part in the tour, which kicks off in Birmingham later this month.

Earlier on in the week, Gorka shared a rather intimate selfie of himself cuddled up in bed with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson. "Morning cuddles @glouiseatkinson #happyplace," he simply wrote. The post received a flurry of likes including some from fellow Strictly stars; Karen Clifton, Aljaz and Giovanni. The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly in 2017, have been dating for nearly a year and have already moved in together.

