Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd receives hair transplant after hair falls out from stress – see the pictures Jack P Shephard spoke about the treatment

Jack P. Shepherd has opened up about making the decision to have a hair transplant after struggling with hair loss as a result of stress. The Coronation Street actor, who was recently nominated for Best Serial Drama Performance at the NTAs, shared photos of his hair transplant journey on Twitter, writing: "Thanks to @DrAsimShahmalak and the team at @CrownClinicUK in Manchester for my hair transplant. Service was second to none and I am happy to be sharing my story today."

Jack after receiving the treatment

Speaking about deciding to have a hair transplant, the 31-year-old said: "'It is such a common thing for guys to have now - like a male version of the boob job. I decided to have it done because my hair loss has really escalated in the last year, particularly at the front of my scalp. I remember seeing myself on screen and thinking, 'Oh my god, it is really falling out.' [...] my hair loss has definitely accelerated in the last year. I have had a few personal issues off-screen which have been stressful and I am also an insomniac which just adds to my stress levels."

Jack at Crown Clinic, where he received the treatment

He continued: "One of my mates had a transplant and he looked so much better afterwards that I didn't recognise him. I was blown away by the improvement and he told me he wished he had done it earlier. I thought, If I am going to do it, I should act now so that I can get the benefits for longer.' I want to get my hair back to what it was like before so that I can style it at the front any way that I like. It would great to be in a position to have an Elvis quiff and really have some fun with my hair.''

Fans were quick to praise his decision to speak about his treatment, with one writing: "Fair play for sharing... I think it looked fine before, but hey if it makes you feel better then a great result," while another person added: "Well done Jack, the more men who openly talk about this the less of an issue it becomes! Well done for speaking out and sharing your story."