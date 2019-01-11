Karen Clifton calls for fans' opinions as she notices her new haircut looks like two of her male co-stars Who wore it best?!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has been rocking an edgy, shorter haircut of late – though she recently noticed that she may have accidentally styled herself on two of her male co-stars! She posted a snap with her pals on her Instagram Story on Thursday evening, asking her followers: "Who styled it best? #haironfleek," tagging Strictly dancers AJ Pritchard and Joe Sugg. AJ also posted the selfie on his main Instagram page, captioning it: "Hair goals. @joesugg @karencliftonofficial." We have to agree!

Karen posted the tongue-in-cheek selfie on her Instagram Story

Plenty of the trio's fans were keen to post their opinions on who should be crowned their hair winner, with one replying to AJ's post: "I think it’s clear from this picture that yours is the hair goals @aj11ace," and another disagreeing: "@karencliftonofficial has the best."

Karen chopped her above-shoulder bob into a gorgeous pixie cut with a sweeping fringe in December, following the final of 2018's Strictly series. She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won’t like it. Being happy with who you want to be is what matters."

Styling her new 'do short and sleek

Explaining her decision to cut her hair, she added: "Chopped a bit of my hair to feel refreshed and to continue fine tuning the person I am. Just happy. Just me." Fans and friends alike immediately rushed to post comments underneath the new look, with Kate Silverton writing: "It's beautiful - as are your words xxx."

The Latin American star has been styling her cool new look in a few different ways, either leaving her fringe loose with plenty of texture or slicking it back for a more modern look. She's certainly giving AJ and Joe a run for their money, don't you reckon?