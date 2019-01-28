Did you spot Mandy Moore's regal ponytail at the SAG awards? We're totally stealing this look

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night and Hollywood A-listers came out for it looking absolutely incredible. Dressed to the nines, one actress caught our eye in particular however. Of course Mandy Moore had a stunning gown on by Jason Wu and beautiful makeup but it was actually a small detail about her ponytail that really caught our eye.

READ MORE: SAG Awards 2019: The dresses everyone's talking about

Ultra regal, the This Is Us star wore her hair in a ponytail at the nape of her neck. Cut blunt at the ends and wrapped with hair over the bobble, the whole look was perfectly minimalist apart from one tiny detail. The 34-year-old actress had a tiny pearl hair slide placed at the top of her ponytail and it looked just gorgeous. Styled by hairdresser Ashley Streicher, who owns the Los Angeles salon, STRIIKE, and also works with the likes of Emily Blunt and Sarah Paulson, she spoke to Allure about how she came up with the look. "It's a little secret hidden pearl to make it interesting," she said. "Jennifer Behr (the hair accessory designer) had sent me these little pearl bobby pins and I just thought it would be a fun embellishment that was simple and cool and not too gaudy."

READ NEXT: The SAG Awards 2019: Full list of winners

A totally classic hairstyle, the ponytail is actually popular with Duchesses Meghan and Kate. Meghan was spotted frequently with the hairstyle during her October 2018 tour of Fiji, Australia and New Zealand but it's Kate who likes to accessories her ponytail too. In November 2018, she stepped out during an official visit to the University College London and was sporting a dreamy velvet bow. The black bow was tied in the place of her bobble and looked ultra elegant.

Something tells us hair accessories are about to get a whole lot more popular…