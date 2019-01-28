Lisa Armstrong shows off new bright purple hair – and fans love it! From pink to purple

Lisa Armstrong has switched up her look again and gone from pink to purple. The makeup artist showed off her brand new look on Twitter and Instagram, giving fans a peek at her brightly dyed tresses. Lisa shared the selfie to encourage women to have smear tests to prevent cervical cancer, and while most fans praised her for speaking out, others were also quick to compliment Lisa on her new 'do.

"Love the hair colour," one follower replied on Instagram, while a second agreed and wrote: "Love the purple hair. Continue to carry yourself with pride." "Completely unrelated but in love with your hair colour, it's lush," another Twitter user commented. "You look lovely hun, bless you, stand strong, strength and honour to you," another wrote.

Lisa showed off her new 'do on Twitter and Instagram

Lisa's personal life was in the spotlight earlier this month, after her ex-husband Ant McPartlin spoke about the state of their relationship. "We don't speak. We haven't for a while. It's still ongoing in terms of the legal situation," Ant, who divorced Lisa last year, told the Sun. "I purposely, throughout the whole of my divorce, have not said anything publicly. I've not been on social media or put any of my personal view out there. It's not my style."

While Lisa has not explicitly spoken about her personal life on Twitter, she has liked and retweeted supportive messages from her fans. She reposted one in early January that wished her a "life full of true love... endless happiness..." seeming to hint she is ready to find love again. In his interview with the Sun, Ant also praised his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and called her his "rock".

But Lisa's fans took issue with his comments, with one writing: "Ok so Ant's back, but don't come back rubbing @lisaAmakeup face in it how his new girlfriend is his saviour. Don't you think you have hurt Lisa enough? Have some respect Ant." Another posted: "Uggghhh I'm so uncomfortable with the whole gushing of Ant's new found love who has 'saved him', ok fine - but so disrespectful of Lisa Armstrong who has had to put up with the worst of Ant for so many years. Short memory."

